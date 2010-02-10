  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Opera to demo iPhone browser at MWC

|
  Opera to demo iPhone browser at MWC
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial

Odd. Opera just sent out a press release telling us that it's going to be demonstrating a version of Opera Mini running on the iPhone at Mobile World Congress between 15 and 17 February in Barcelona - which Pocket-lint will be attending and reporting live from.

That wouldn't be odd in itself, except that Opera has had a long-running spat with Apple, with the latter blocking the former from putting a browser on the handset, using the excuse that it duplicates functionality that Safari already offers. Has Cupertino suddenly had a change of heart?

Unlikely. More likely are one of two things. Either this is a publicity stunt for Opera on other devices, as Engadget suggests, or Opera's planning on taking the bickering to a whole new level by releasing a browser for jailbroken iPhones.

We'll find out soon enough, no doubt.

Update: Mr Rawlins in the comments suggests a third alternative - Opera could follow Google's lead in making a webframe that permits access to Flash and other content through Safari, delivered using Opera's "Turbo" technology. That's entirely possible, too.

PopularIn Apps
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Best budgeting apps: 4 apps to take control of your finances
Comments