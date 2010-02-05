  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

iTablet launches from UK company

|
  iTablet launches from UK company
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?

In its own words "hot on the heels of Apple's latest product launch", UK company X2 Computing has launched the "iTablet" range of Windows- or Linux-based tablet PCs.

Due to start shipping in April 2010, in wording reminiscent of Apple's marketing speak, X2 says "the iTablet will revolutionise the way that Windows users can access and use data on the move".
 
Offered with a 10.2-inch widescreen TFT or 12.1-inch widescreen XGA, 1024 x 768 resolution touchscreens (with multi-touch said to be "optional") X2 promises "stunning slimline bezels", "easy-to-use" on-screen keyboards and the ability to view content in a portrait or landscape format.
 
Specs include 1.6GHz Intel processors, up to 250GB hard drives, built-in stereo speakers, three USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and optional HDMI output, 1.3-megapixel webcam and 3G.

The iTablet range is due to be available in a range of solid and metallic colours including white, grey, pink, blue, red, yellow and black. We're waiting to hear about pricing and will update this post when we do.

UPDATE: It's been bought to our attention that the iTablet was first announced in 2007 by a company called AmTrek. We've contacted X2 to clarify details and are awaiting for confirmation from them. We will keep you posted.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Adobe is bringing full Photoshop to the iPad and it's about time
  2. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: The initial deals are here!
  3. Here's how to get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
  4. Watch out, Slack: Microsoft Teams now has a freemium tier
  5. It's coming home (later): Best England World Cup memes tearing up the internet
  1. Google's Gboard keyboard now offers Morse code input because why not
  2. PUBG Mobile beta app for Android lets you test new features first
  3. Snapchat launches Lens Explore so you can find new lenses to try
  4. What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
  5. How to burn videos to DVD easily with Wondershare DVD Creator
Comments