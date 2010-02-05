  iTablet launches from UK company

In its own words "hot on the heels of Apple's latest product launch", UK company X2 Computing has launched the "iTablet" range of Windows- or Linux-based tablet PCs.



Due to start shipping in April 2010, in wording reminiscent of Apple's marketing speak, X2 says "the iTablet will revolutionise the way that Windows users can access and use data on the move".



Offered with a 10.2-inch widescreen TFT or 12.1-inch widescreen XGA, 1024 x 768 resolution touchscreens (with multi-touch said to be "optional") X2 promises "stunning slimline bezels", "easy-to-use" on-screen keyboards and the ability to view content in a portrait or landscape format.



Specs include 1.6GHz Intel processors, up to 250GB hard drives, built-in stereo speakers, three USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and optional HDMI output, 1.3-megapixel webcam and 3G.



The iTablet range is due to be available in a range of solid and metallic colours including white, grey, pink, blue, red, yellow and black. We're waiting to hear about pricing and will update this post when we do.

UPDATE: It's been bought to our attention that the iTablet was first announced in 2007 by a company called AmTrek. We've contacted X2 to clarify details and are awaiting for confirmation from them. We will keep you posted.