  Seesmic for Android gets updated

Seesmic, the Twitter client of choice for many on the Android platform, has rolled out an update. It brings a host of new features to the app, as well as performance improvements and some usability enhancements.

In the video above you can see Seesmic founder Loic LeMeur going through a few of the features, but in a little more detail, here's a quick rundown of what's new. The headline update is the multi-account support - you can set Seesmic to remember as many as you like, and you can cross-post between them at the same time, if you're feeling spammy.

The improved app also remembers where you are in the Tweet stream when you quit, so you can resume your reading when you next log in, and it can do things like change your password within the app. It'll also update profile information automatically and auto-correct your messages in the composer.

Lastly, the app has seen performance improvements, with scrolling around the app feeling considerably more nippy than it did previously - almost up to the standards of rival Android Twitter client Swift.

The app is available to download from the Android Market now. If you've got Seesmic installed already, you can get the update by pressing the menu button in the Android Market and going to "My Downloads".