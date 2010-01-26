  UK to hold vintage computing festival

The UK's National Museum of Computing at Bletchley Park has announced that it'll be holding a Vintage Computer Festival between 19 and 20 June 2010.

The festival will be the first of its kind in the UK - following the lead of similar events that started 10 years ago in Silicon Valley and have spread across the USA and Germany. It'll be open to the general public and feature exhibition stands, a full lecture programme, machine demonstrations, computer games and challenges, bring-and-buy sale, and performances of electronic music.

Those performances will come from Pixelh8 and a so-far unnamed "pioneer of British synthpop". There'll be exhibitions from Acorn, Amiga, Atari, PDP11, Retro Computer Museum, Sinclair, and Sundown Demoparty, so it sounds like both authentically retro and more modern attempts at recapturing the spirit of vintage computing are being included.

Kevin Murrell, VCF co-ordinator and a trustee and director of TNMOC said: “The enthusiasm for this festival is already remarkable and we have only just started to publicise the event. The historic and spacious setting of Bletchley Park is perfect for the event – and with The National Museum of Computing on the same site, it will surely draw visitors from overseas as well as from across Britain".

If you're interested in Britain's extensive computing history, then you'll want to be there. It's not clear yet whether it'll be free to enter, but we'll bring you more details as we get them nearer the time.