  ICQ releases new version of IM software

Gosh, remember ICQ? The stalwart of late 90s IM with its flowery icons and irritatingly-loud noises has just issued an update to its client - more than 13 years after it was first released - which adds a whole pile of new functionality.

That functionality includes the familiar messaging service, but also integration with Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Flickr. Status updates can be shared across multiple services. AOL - which owns the ICQ brand - updated its AOL Instant Messenger application with similar functionality last year.

The new version of ICQ, version 7 if you're counting, has also received a bit of streamlining - it apparently takes up less space and runs faster than previous editions. Only the Windows platform is supported, but it's available now.