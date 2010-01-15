  Pogoplug web sharing device to launch in the UK

Pogoplug, a "multimedia sharing device", a little like a NAS drive without the built-in storage, is set to be launched by Cloud Engines in the UK in mid-February.



Described as "a runaway success" in the US, the Ethernet-connected Pogoplug claims to give consumers more flexibility to store personal content safely in the home, and to access, manage, and share it from anywhere on the Internet.



Boasting a drag and drop interface and with USB ports for up to four external drives on which you store your content, in the States the device is offered with an iPhone app for direct access to your content from your handset, which we presume will be made available here too.



The Pogoplug is due to go on sale in the UK on 15 February priced at £99. It costs $129.99 in the States.



