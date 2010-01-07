  Lok8u brings multi-m8 watch to keep GPS tabs on you

Lok8u's child safety watch, the nu.m8, has been on pre-order for quite some time now but the company has added a version for adults at CES this year.

The multi.m8 GPS wristwatch can allow people to pin-point your global position to within 10m. The idea is that the device is worn by people who might easily fall into danger on their own, be that with dangerous jobs, extreme sports enthusiasts or even for the elderly and those with Alzheimers.

The watch comes with a LCD capable of receiving SMS messages and the location software is accessed via a web portal. The nu.m8 is out for $180 - as pictured above - but more details on the adult version when we get them.