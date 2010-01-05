3M unveils 22-inch M2256PW monitor with 10-finger multi-touch

3M has unveiled the 3M Display M2256PW, a 22-inch high-definition, multi-touch LCD display which it says "demonstrates 3M's commitment to push the boundaries of traditional touch technology".



Boasting 3M's Projected Capacitive Technology, the M2256PW display is said to be designed for professional and prosumer applications that need up to 10-finger touch input or multi-user interactivity with very fast response time.



Applications that might require such functionality are listed as computer aided design, digital signage, computer gaming, security monitoring systems, education and training, and teleconferencing.



The 3M Display M2256PW gets a high-definition 1680 x 1050 LCD screen, DVI and VGA video input, audio input, a durable, anti-glare surface and is compatible with Windows 7 so no third party drivers are required.

There's no news just yet on availability or pricing.