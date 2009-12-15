  Musician advertises self on Street View

A musician from Saskatoon in Canada has managed to get himself on Google Street View in an attempt to promote his new album. Nate Heagy, who also goes by the name "Fear Salesman", tracked the Google car for some time, working out its route before rushing ahead to get snapped for the mapping service.

"One of the hardest things, beyond making music, is how to get people to hear it", Heagy said. "Promoting a band is hard. And all the while I've been working on the album I've been trying to think of how I can promote it - how I can get noticed".

Heagy recruited some friends to keep an eye out for the car, but eventually spotted it himself while having lunch. "I quickly set up the sign, brought out the guitar and started playing", he said. "And the car drove by. And then I actually drove on to another corner and did the same thing".

Although his face is blurred, his sign with band name on is clearly visible. However, there's a question mark over how many people outside the local area will see the musician, as he's not exactly located in one of the world's top tourist spots. Still, the coverage he's receiving as a result won't hurt.

If you'd like to find out more, his website is fearsalesman.com, and all his music is licensed under a Creative Commons license.