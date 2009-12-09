  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Thunderbird 3.0 gets official release

|
  Thunderbird 3.0 gets official release
Best iPad apps: The ultimate guide
Best iPad apps: The ultimate guide

More than 2.5 years since version 2.0 arrived, Mozilla's other big project, desktop email client Thunderbird, has finally arrived at the big 3.0.

The free Outlook alternative offers a lot in its new version, including a tabbed interface, a completely revamped search and a filtering tool that allows you to narrow things down even further. It also adds an email setup tool that'll import most accounts - web and regular - with relative ease.

The idea is to transfer the speed, interface, reliability and customisation possibilities of Firefox into an email client. It's a free download for Windows, Mac OS X and Linux, and it's available right now from Mozilla. Grab it, and let us know what you think in the comments.

PopularIn Apps
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Best budgeting apps: 4 apps to take control of your finances
Comments