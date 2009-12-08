  1. Home
TuneChecker helps you find the cheapest music online

|
Martin Lewis, the man behind moneysavingexpert, has launched a new music price comparison service on Tuesday, hoping to allow music fans a way to find the cheapest music on the Web.

The new site, called TuneChecker.com, is in Lewis' words "all about finding the cheapest safe & legal single and album MP3 downloads".

Currently covering prices from nine of the major download retailers, including Amazon, iTunes, Tesco and We7 the site claims to cover over 9 million tracks.

As with other ventures from the "penny watcher", the service is free, instead opting to earn cash from affiliate links as people use the service to buy tracks.

With a wide variety of prices, most albums range from £3.97 up to £11.99, the new site could spark a price war between online retailers as they clamber to make the sale.

