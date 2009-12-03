  1. Home
Yahoo integrates Facebook Connect

|
Yahoo has announced that early next year it'll be rolling out Facebook integration for pretty much the entirety of its presence on the Web. It's part of Yahoo's "Open" strategy, which it's been pursuing for the last year or so.

The Facebook Connect functionality will join up the social networking site with Yahoo Mail, Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports and Yahoo Finance. It'll also let friends see each others' Yahoo activity and share content from Flickr or news stories with others on Facebook.

Coinciding, as it does, with the news that Google is integrating Twitter for its Friend Connect services, we could see a battle erupt between the four services, with the two tech giants picking social networking buddies to fight it out. Who's your money on? Let us know in the comments.

