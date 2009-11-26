  Internet Explorer 8 and eBay join forces for "secure" Christmas shopping

Utilising the Internet Explorer 8 Web Slice feature, Microsoft and eBay have teamed up to give real-time updates from eBay's daily deals.

"Customers will receive continuing updates and detailed information about these Daily Deals for eBay, all within the Favorites Bar in Internet Explorer 8", says Microsoft.



As part of this promotion Microsoft is also lauding IE8's built-in security and privacy features, and cites a study by NSS Labs showing "that Internet Explorer is the leading modern browser in malware and phishing protection".



This claim, however, should be treated with a pinch of salt as other browsers such as Firefox, Opera, Chrome and Safari also offer a wide range of add-ons and features which improve their protection - especially through layered security. Basically, do a little bit of homework before choosing.

You can get the Web Slice here and if you have an opinion on whether IE8 gives better security over other browsers make sure you let us know in the comments below.