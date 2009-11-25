  1. Home
LogMeIn offers beta of express version

|

LogMeIn has launched a new product in beta called LogMeIn Express. The idea is to create a quick, simple to use, screen sharing solution that you can use to demonstrate something to a remote colleague or use for troubleshooting purposes.

To share a screen, you'll need to download a small application which installs very quietly on your PC. It'll pop up a window with a twelve-digit code that you give to the person, or people, that you want to view your screen. They put that code in on the website and get a flash window with access to your desktop on it.

In our testing we found it to be a little on the slow side, but definitely usable and handy for fixing little software problems for your technophobic parents and relatives. Or to broadcast a presentation for up to 100 people across your company.

What other handy uses can you think of for this tool? Let us know in the comments.

