IWOOT launches IWOOTPG.com
Gift and gadget etailer iwantoneofthose has announced the launch of new site - iwantoneofthosephotogifts.com - or IWOOTPG.com as it will henceforth be referred to on this site, because life is too short and RSI all too close.
In a nutshell, iwootpg.com can photo-ify pretty much any objet you might care to stick a cute photo of your girlfriend/child/puppy/stick insect on.
There's classic photobooks from £6.00, canvases from £27, make-your-own calendars from £5, a set of ten greetings cards from £4 and a ton of other bits and bobs that you can plaster with your photos such as playing cards, mousemats, mugs, clothing, hats, bags, etc, etc.
To see the full list of photo gifts hit up IWOOTPG.com now.
