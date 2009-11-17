101 life-saving Christmas shopping websites
This is Pocket-lint talking to you on behalf of the better part of yourself. Do your Christmas shopping now. Do it now and do it online. You know you/we are right. If you do it now, you can do it all from the comfort of your own home with not a single bit of car park stress, shopping centre hell and no festive argy-bargy whatsoever.
To help out, please find 101 of the best Christmas shopping sites on the Internet and, with 28 days still to get your deliveries in, you'll be laughing all the way to the Queen's Speech. Good luck, and remember that if the shop won't ship worldwide, there are plenty of mail forwarding services that will help you out.
Home & Design
Art Lebedev - Russian deisgn studio store
gnr8 - Highly original cutting edge deisgns
Charles and Marie - "Quintessential lifestyle navigator"
Labour and Wait - Hyperchic kitchenware with Victorian inspiration
Jamie Oliver - Good quality kitchen and homewares from the TV chef
Present & Correct - Incredibly sylish modern stationary specialist
Conran Shop - Exclusive designer furniture and lighting
Scandinavian Design Centre - Swedish housewares emporium
Dutch by Design - Contemporary lighting and accessories
Where Did You Buy That - Vast repository of stylish, original housewares
Clothing & accessories
Fredflare - Retro-inspired, very stylish, very good value boutique clothing
Urban Outfitters - Well-known trendy high street store - check the US pages too
Etsy - Ludicrously good umbrella store for handmade and crafted items
Asos - Long standing online fashion store
Village Hats - Any kind of hat you could possibly be looking for
Saville Rogue - The only stylish football scarves on the planet
Threadless - Quirky printed t-shirts
Figleaves - Enormous hub of all things undergarment
Busted Tees - Even more t-shirts
Nordic Kids - Funky kids' clothes from 0-10
Cards & Printing
Moonpig - Irritating advert and personalised printing specialist
Kodak Gallery - Printing and gifts from household favourite
Oxfam - Card shopping with charitable heart
Save the Children - More cards, accessories and wrapping paper for charity
istockphoto - Stock prints and images and some equipment too
Photobox - Giant online printing, albums and photographic service
Cafe Press - T-shirt and gift printing specialist
Paperchase - Tasteful stationary and cards superstore
Photo-canvas - Straight to canvas photo printing
Snapfish - Excellent value worldwise photo printing service
Gifts
Spoonsister - Uncommon gifts and care packages US store
Firebox - Top internet emporium of assorted gifts and quirk
IWOOT - Other top internet emporium of assorted gifts and quirk
Prezzybox - As above but slightly fluffier
Cute Bitz - Slightly smaller and slightly quirkier
No More Sox - Online gift shop aggregator
Voucher Express - Haven of gift vouchers for DIY take on presents
Red Letter Days - Shop for gift experiences - motor racing, sky diving, etc
Framed Share - For a wall-hung sense of financial support and belonging
Lazybone - Weird, unusual and freaky gifts
Hammacher Schlemmer - US treasure trove of the unexpected
Food & Drink
The Causeway Deli - Gourmet shop of hard to get items; don't miss the Raspberry shortbread
First4Fruit - Next day fruit and assorted hamper deliveries
The Thrifty Shopper - Wine and beer home brewing kits
Cybercandy/Retro tuck shop - Sweets and chocolate of the word and time gone by
Beers of Europe - Terrible site, wonderful selection of beer and cider
English Cheesecake - Cheesecake of all sizes, flavours and for all ocassions
The Cheese Shed - Mail order, West Country, Artisan, homemade cheese
Leaf/TeaWorld/Rare Tea Company - three specialist tea shops for all your hot brew needs
Bean - As above but for gourmet coffee lovers
Fudge Kitchen - Simply the best tasting fudge ever
Bargains
Quidco - Cashback membership and shopping site
Cdiscount - Discount electronics, wine and furniture
MyVoucherCodes - Assorted discount code offers
Mad About Bargains - Community-based bargain news flashes
FindsYou.com - Post Office window style notice board online
Invisible hand - Silent running, always on Firefox plug-in works alongside all 100 of the others
Gumtree - Pot-based second hand online market
AbeBooks - Bargain books, second hand paperbacks, out of print editions
7dayshop - Low rent, low price tech store
eBay - Auctions, resale shops and lots of them
General
Amazon - Etailer giant
Ethical Superstore - Fair trade, eco-friendly and organic shopping
John Lewis - Dependable quality, good service, high street department store
M&S - This isn't just any online shopping site, etc
Tesco - Wide range, high value superstore online
Not on the high street - Unique online only products under one roof
Harrods - World's most famous department store with gifts to impress; hampers a must
Argos - Seriously good value but seriously check them when they arrive
Woolworths.co.uk - Still going but now under Littlewoods group; same ethos as ever
Debenhams - Mid-level UK department store
Gadgets
Oregon Scientific - Action cams, weather gadgets and all sorts more
Gadget4all - Funny gifts and surprises for and from people all over the world
Think Geek - US hub of all gifts, gadgets and novelty
Gadget Shop - Alternative home of gizmos and assorted nonsense
Brando - US site for USB stocking fillers, peripherals and accessories
USB Fever - As above plus easy worldwide shipping
Otherland - RC toys, gadgets, games and collectables
Science Museum - Robots, toys and science kits from a family favourite
Gizoo - UK site with gadgets for the desktop and home
Gadgets.co.uk - More gadgets and novelty with fast UK delivery
Electricals
Play.com - Big name online consumer tech retailer; plenty of stock and plenty of deals
Pixmania - Good value online electrical store good for imaging and AV
Maplin - Superb home for all your components, cables and electrical needs
MyMemory - SD cards, flash drives and all small storage devices
Battery Force - Batteries. Lots and lot of batteries.
YoYo Tech - Leading etailer in PC componenets and custom builds
Novatech - More components and budget PC systems too
Richer Sounds - Hi-Fi specialist store with bags of deals and cut price offers
Ebuyer - Cheap PCs, laptops and computing accessories
Mac Warehouse - Specialist online Mac retailer and Apple accessory store
Specialist
The Glow House/The Glow Company - If it glows, they sell it; something for the cheesy quaver
We are Fish - Home for biorb and fishkeeping
Hello Kitty World - Gifts, bags, clothing and more all from the House of Kitty
The Future Perfect Company - Gifts for the elderly
Cherly Cole Style - For the wannabe obssessive and the too young to know better
Gifts4Fishing - Ideas for the angler in your life
LEGO - Anything you like, so long as it's made of Lego
Wiggle - Hude discount cycle shop
BananaFingers - UK based rock climbing shop with gear, clothing and DVDs too
Store - Unique storage soultions from shoe boxes to cake tins and much, much more
That lot should be enough inspiration for you but if you've got any red hot tips of your own, then please let us know in the comments. Happy hunting.
