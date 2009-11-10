  Mobile Firefox gets its own logo

The Mozilla Foundation has unveiled a logo for its forthcoming Firefox-based mobile phone browser. The project, also known as Fennec, is an attempt by the non-profit to build a browser for mobile handsets that's as popular as the desktop version. Currently, the most popular third party mobile browser is Opera.

The browser is only available in very early alpha versions for Symbian, Windows Mobile and in beta for the forthcoming Nokia N900, but promises the same "AwesomeBar", add-ons and tabbing functionality as the desktop variant. You'll also be able to sync your history, preferences and bookmarks between your desktop and mobile computers.

The new logo was designed by Yaroslaff Shekunov, who lives in Krasnodar, Russia. He cited his inspirations as "Firefox itself, your approach to the web-site execution, and of course my wife". He has a whole pile of other Mozilla designs too, that you might want to check out.

Firefox's normal logo was designed in 2004 by Jon Hicks, a graphic designer from Oxfordshire who was frustrated by the Camino compass and decided to design his own variant. Mozilla liked it, and he now consults on many aspects of Firefox's identity.

If you fancy yourself as a bit of a designer, Firefox is currently hosting a "Five Years of Firefox" competition to celebrate its anniversary. Entries for that close on 9 December, so you'll want to get your skates on. Hit up the challenge page for more details.