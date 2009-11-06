  Woman broadcasts birth on the Web

A 23-year-old Minnesota woman has declared that she'll be streaming a live video of the birth of her first child on the Web, allowing anyone to watch.

Lynsee, who's refusing to share her second name, had just moved to the Twin Cities of Minneaspolis-St. Paul when she found out she was pregnant. She signed up to a social network - MomsLikeMe - and created a group called Watch Lynsee Grow after she answered an email from the site administrator looking for contributors.

The birth will be shot from two cameras - one in the hospital room with a cameraman, and one mounted in the corner. Lynsee will also have access to a computer answering questions from anyone registered on her group on MomsLikeMe.

"We wanted to share this experience, said Lynsee, adding: "If I were in a classroom, I'd be teaching about development. It was a way for me to teach... A way for me to use myself as a textbook".

Opinions on the Web range as to whether this is a publicity stunt for MomsLikeMe, a sign of a technologically enlightened younger generation comfortable with an erosion of privacy, or an "overshare" from the family. How do you feel about it? Let us know in the comments.