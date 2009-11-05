  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Moblin 2.1 released for netbooks

|
  Moblin 2.1 released for netbooks

The Moblin Linux project, which aims to create a user-friendly, lightweight and media-rich interface for mobile devices, has announced the release of version 2.1 for Intel Atom-based devices. A video overview of version 2.0 is on Youtube, and there's a pile of screenshots of 2.1 available too.

The team behind the release states that this includes the "broadest feature additions, customer requested improvements, and overall polish to date". It includes a better browser, 3G support, Bluetooth support, an integrated app installer, localization improvements, a nicer UI and several bug fixes and performance upgrades over 2.0.

The release is 754MB, and can be installed using either a CD or a 1GB (or greater) USB stick. You'll need a netbook or nettop with an Intel Atom or Intel Core 2 CPU, but it's not compatible with the GMA-500, Nvidia or ATI graphics chipsets at the moment. A full list of compatible devices can be found on the team's website.

If you've got a netbook lying around that you don't use much, then give Moblin a try, and let us know what you reckon in the comments.

PopularIn Apps
  1. What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
  2. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
  3. You can now play Star Wars Holochess with Apple ARKit anywhere for free
  4. Amazon reveals number of Prime subscribers for the first time
  5. Amazon made a web browser app for Android called... Internet
  1. Apple might launch a subscription news service within the next year
  2. Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
  3. This is what Spotify will announce at its 24 April event
  4. Apple Watch might soon have access to third-party watch faces
  5. What is Bitcoin? Everything you need to know about the infamous cryptocurrency

Comments