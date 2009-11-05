  Moblin 2.1 released for netbooks

The Moblin Linux project, which aims to create a user-friendly, lightweight and media-rich interface for mobile devices, has announced the release of version 2.1 for Intel Atom-based devices. A video overview of version 2.0 is on Youtube, and there's a pile of screenshots of 2.1 available too.

The team behind the release states that this includes the "broadest feature additions, customer requested improvements, and overall polish to date". It includes a better browser, 3G support, Bluetooth support, an integrated app installer, localization improvements, a nicer UI and several bug fixes and performance upgrades over 2.0.

The release is 754MB, and can be installed using either a CD or a 1GB (or greater) USB stick. You'll need a netbook or nettop with an Intel Atom or Intel Core 2 CPU, but it's not compatible with the GMA-500, Nvidia or ATI graphics chipsets at the moment. A full list of compatible devices can be found on the team's website.

If you've got a netbook lying around that you don't use much, then give Moblin a try, and let us know what you reckon in the comments.