  Photography.Book.Now judging panel announced

The judges have been announced for the Photography.Book.Now competition we told you about at the beginning of the month.

Lead judge Darius Himes, co-founder of Radius Books, will chair the panel for the second year, and has hand-picked the judges that will be joining him to choose the winners.

The group is made up of internationally renowned photographers, photography editors, directors, and gallery curators, all of whom will select the most creative and innovative self-published photography books in three categories – Fine Art, Editorial, and Commercial – and one $25,000 grand prize winner.

The judges are: photography critic Vice Aletti, director of George Eastman House Anthony Bannon, Dana Faconti from Blind Spot, Karen Hangsen from Rizzoli, Hasted Hunt Gallery's William Hunt, Jodi Pecman from Rolling Stone, photographer Platon and Kira Pollack from NY Times Magazine.

"To have one’s work reviewed by this prestigious group of photography professionals is an honour and a privilege for any photographer", Himes said.

"We're very pleased to have this level of commitment and support from such a distinguished group. Last year's submissions set the bar high, and our jurors are looking forward to seeing even more amazing work this year".

Sponsors of the competition include grand prize sponsor Hewlett-Packard, American Photo, British Journal of Photography and Virgin America.

Hundreds of submissions have already been made to the competition and are available to browse and buy in the Photography.Book.Now book store.

If you haven't submitted yours yet, you still have until 16 July to get it in. Head over to the Photography.Book.Now website for more information.