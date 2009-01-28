  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Nero 8 to be bundled with all Sanyo Xacti HD cameras

|
  Nero 8 to be bundled with all Sanyo Xacti HD cameras
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Nero has announced that its popular digital media software is to be bundled with all Sanyo's new Xacti HD dual cameras.

The Sanya Xacti VPC-HD2000 and VPC-FH1 dual cameras will come with Nero 8 Essentials software, which helps users easily edit, author and burn HD home videos using their PC.

Being Nero 8 Essentials, the software will only offer limited functionality that will have been chosen by Sanyo, but users will be able to purchase additional plug-ins, or alternatively upgrade to the full version if they want.

"We are pleased to bundle Nero 8 Essentials with the new family of Sanyo Xacti HD Dual Cameras”, stated Hideki Toyoda, general manager at Sanyo.

"Nero software delivers exceptional editing, authoring, playback, and back up tools while offering the best possible digital experience for Xacti users".

For more information on Nero products, or Nero 8 Essentials in particular, head over to the Nero website.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Ticketmaster UK: An 'unknown third party' accessed user data
  2. What are Facebook Stories and how do they work?
  3. macOS Mojave system requirements: which Macs support macOS 10.14?
  4. Amazon Alexa voice control now supported on iOS
  5. How to video chat with Instagram
  1. BBC Sounds app launches as a personalised music service for the "new generation"
  2. Venmo payments app just launched a physical debit card
  3. Microsoft just launched its own version of Google Lens
  4. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  5. Amazon Prime Day to fall on 16 July; prepare for 36 hours of deals
Comments