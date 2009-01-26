  Name Your Dream Assignment competition launched

A new competition has been launched that boasts a $50,000 cash prize for the winner, plus lots of other photography goodies as well.

The Name Your Dream Assignment is a chance for photographers to submit their idea for a never-before-done photo shoot. Everyone will get the chance to vote for their favourite idea on the competition website, and then a panel of judges will choose the winner.

As well as the $50,000 the goodies will include a Lenovo ThinkPad W700 notebook, specially designed for photographers.

The competition is open to both amateur and professional photographers - you don't even need a portfolio to apply. So if you've got a good idea for where you'd like to have a photoshoot, head over to the website and submit your idea when it opens in March.

Until then visit the site and enter your email to get updates and information when the competition opens.