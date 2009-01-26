  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Name Your Dream Assignment competition launched

|
  Name Your Dream Assignment competition launched

A new competition has been launched that boasts a $50,000 cash prize for the winner, plus lots of other photography goodies as well.

The Name Your Dream Assignment is a chance for photographers to submit their idea for a never-before-done photo shoot. Everyone will get the chance to vote for their favourite idea on the competition website, and then a panel of judges will choose the winner.

As well as the $50,000 the goodies will include a Lenovo ThinkPad W700 notebook, specially designed for photographers.

The competition is open to both amateur and professional photographers - you don't even need a portfolio to apply. So if you've got a good idea for where you'd like to have a photoshoot, head over to the website and submit your idea when it opens in March.

Until then visit the site and enter your email to get updates and information when the competition opens.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Best PDF editors for Windows: Top 5 editors to tweak and edit your PDF files
  2. How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
  3. How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's European Parliament meeting online
  4. The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
  5. Star Wars' John Boyega shows you how to help fight cancer using just your phone and the DreamLab app
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. 10 best ARKit-enabled apps: The best augmented reality apps for iOS
  3. Fortnite is coming to Android phones this summer, says Epic Games
  4. What is YouTube Music? YouTube's new music streaming service explained
  5. New YouTube Music streaming service launches giving access to songs unavailable elsewhere

Comments