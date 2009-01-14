Family photographs key to children's confidence
Children whose parents display family photographs in the home grow up with greater confidence and sense of belonging than those who don’t, according to a top psychologist.
Professor Geoff Beattie, head of school and dean of psychological sciences at the University of Manchester, says that photography in the home makes children feel valued and gives them a rich understanding of where they come from.
Research conducted by Venture New Generation Portraits showed that the number of photos displayed in the family home when a child is growing up heavily influenced the number of photos they then displayed of their children.
If there are few or no photos around, is thought this could damage children's self image as they mature.
Professor Beattie said: "We cannot underestimate the power of photographs to keep us feeling linked to others and belonging. They cement us into our networks.
"For children in particular, looking at photographs is part of the socialising process; learning who you are and where you fit into the family. By displaying photographs of our children at different stages of their lives, we are making a very public statement that we are proud of them."
