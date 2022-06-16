(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has confirmed that its summer sales event - Amazon Prime Day - will take place on 12-13 July 2022. The event will start at 03:00 EDT (08:00 BST) - but Amazon has confirmed that some deals will appear as early as 21 June.

"This year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries. During Amazon’s annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category," says Amazon.

Deals will go live through the weekend across a broad range of catagories, giving you the opportunity to shop at some of Amazon's lowest prices.

Prime Day is a 48-hour sale, but often the sales start in advance of that day and endure a little after. The thing that differentiates Prime Day from other sales events - like Black Friday - is that it's for Amazon Prime Members only.

While other retailers will compete by discounting prices, it's usually those with an Amazon Prime membership who get access to the best deals directly through Amazon.

This year Amazon will be starting some discounts on its own devices from 21 June, meaning you can grab a bargain on Amazon Echo, Fire TV or Ring Video Doorbells, for example.

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day sales will take place in:

Austria

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Mexico

the Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

UK

US

There will also be Prime Day events in India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt - but these will take place later in the summer.

Amazon has already confirmed that it's going to be offering up to 55 per cent off many of its own devices, including:

Echo Show 5 (2nd gen)

Kindle Paperwhite

Halo Band

Fire 7 Tablet (2019)

Echo Dot (4th gen)

Blink Video Doorbell

Some of these deals will be starting on 21 June, but typically we see the discounts expanding to more products as we build up to Prime Day itself - which is when the most desirable products normally get discounted.

There will also be free offers on Audible and Kindle Unlimited for Prime Members and a whole lot more. We will be bringing you all the best deals and discounts, with a dedicated hub for readers in the UK here and a hub for readers in the US here.

We'll also be scouring the discounts to help you find the best deals across Garmin devices, Fitbit, Apple Watch, Xbox, robot vacuum cleaners, phones, televisions, headphones and a whole lot more - so stay tuned.

Writing by Chris Hall.