Amazon UK Prime Day 2022: When is Amazon Prime Day and what deals can you expect?

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day will be returning in 2022 and it's returning to its regular schedule, having moved around a little over the past few years. In 2022, we'll see the return of Amazon's huge summer online sale.

Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to pick up a bargain on a range of products sold by Amazon.

"This year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries. During Amazon's annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category," said Amazon confirming the news.

This is our UK specific page - check out our Amazon US Prime Day deals if you're in the States.

Prime Day 2022 has been confirmed by Amazon to be running from 12-13 July. It will be a 48-hour event.

However, there will be discounts starting earlier, with sales running on some products from 21 June. That's going to see a pretty long sales period for Prime Day.

The first Amazon Prime Day took place in 2015 and it's grown massively ever since. In 2019, Amazon Prime Day took place over 48 hours from 15-16 July and that seemed about the right duration; Amazon was able to sustain a good number of deals for the two days.

Prime Day, as the name suggests, was previously centred around a 24-hour period, but 2019 was the first 48-hour Prime Day. Prime Day 2021 was on 21-22 June, in 2020 it was in October - shifted because of the pandemic. In 2018 Amazon Prime Day deals took place for 36 hours across 16-17 July. In July 2017 it was 10-11 July.

Yes - to get Amazon Prime deals you need to be a Prime member. If you're not, it's high time you signed up for Prime membership.

Some of the very best deals are always on Amazon devices, but there are stacks across all product categories such as TV, laptops, smart home, fitness, cameras, gaming and more.

Prime Day often brings discounts across many of the products sold through Amazon - not just Amazon devices, but devices from other retailers too.

However, Amazon often puts the biggest discounts on its own hardware, so that means you'll get great discounts on:

Amazon Echo

Fire TV Sticks

Amazon Kindle

Ring doorbells

Blink camera

Many more!

Aside from Amazon's own brands, there are many other regulars that discount on Prime Day, including brands like Garmin, Fitbit, Lego, Philips Hue - as well as cameras, games and smartphones.

It's also common to see other retailers discounting to compete with Amazon, so there's expected to be a full selection of deals come July.

Here's a recap of some of the deals we saw in 2021, so you can get an idea of the sort of discounts you can expect on Prime Day 2022.

• Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st gen) - save £30, now £49.99: Amazon's smallest Echo Show, perfect for the bedroom. View the offer on Amazon

• Amazon Echo (4th gen) - save £20, now £69.99: The latest version of the Echo gets a good discount, ideal for voice controlling your music and smart home. See the deal on Amazon

• Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) - save £25, now £24.99: Amazon's smaller Echo device gets a 50 per cent discount, a perfect addition to your home. View the offer on Amazon

• Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (4th gen) - save £25, now £34.99: Amazon's smaller Echo with a clock, ideal for the bedroom. View the offer on Amazon

• Panasonic 65-inch TX-65HX580BZ, now £699 (was £749, save £50): An expert blend of top-tier features, with OLED 4K, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision all on board.

• Hisense 50-inch AE7000, now £349 (was £449, save £100): An excellent mid-level 4K model that receives a saving to bring it more into entry-level pricing.

• Philips 43-inch PUS7555/12, now £299 (was £390, save £91): A perfect pickup for smaller rooms, this 4K and Ambilight model is available here for a very friendly rate.

• Hisense 32-inch A5600FTUK, now £209 (was £249, save £30): A Full HD (1080p) telly, first released in 2020.

• Razer Blackshark V2 X gaming headset - save 33%, now £39.99: This wired headset is compatible with everything and sounds fantastic. View the Razer Blackshark gaming headset deal

• Immortals Fenyx Rising - now £27.99: A great ancient adventure for a cut price. See the Immortals deal

• Ring Fit Adventure - save 14%, now £59.00: The ultimate fitness game gets a decent cut. See the Ring Fit Adventure deal

• Mario Golf: Super Rush - save 12%, now £47.99: This is a solid little pre-order discount. See the Mario Golf deal

• Turtle Beach Recon 50X Gaming Headset - save 50%, now £13.99: A solid affordable wired headset that'll work with any console you've got. View the Turtle Beach Recon 50X Gaming Headset deal

• Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse - save 49%, now £16.99: This is a really excellent gaming mouse for a seriously reasonable price. View the Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse deal

• HyperX QuadCast streaming microphone - save 26%, now £89.00: This microphone from HyperX is a great addition to any streaming setup and also ideal for beginners. View the HyperX QuadCast microphone deal

• Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: save £135.00, now £195.00 (was £330.00): Where comfort and excellent sound quality meet, that's where you'll find the Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones. View the Prime offer here.

• Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds: save £79.00, now £90.00 (previously £169.00): The Sennheiser CX 400BT headphones offer fantastic sound in a compact and affordable package. View the deal here

• Sony WF-SP800N Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones: save £72.01, now £107.99 (was £180.00). The Sony WF-SP800N in-ear headphones are built for an active lifestyle. See the Prime offer here.

• Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Portable Wireless Speaker: Save £42.00, now £127.00 (was £169.00). Take the party with you with the Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Portable Wireless Speaker. Get the Prime deal here.

• Microsoft Surface Go - save £120, now £579 (was £699). 12.4-inch touchscreen laptop, Platinum, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Windows 10 Home, 2020 Edition. Check out this Surface Go deal.

• Samsung Galaxy Book Flex - save 25 percent, now £959 (was £1,299). 13.3-inch, 8GB memory Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor, Royal Blue. Get this Galaxy Book Flex deal

• Apple MacBook Pro M1 - save 12 percent, now £1,319.97 (was £1,499). Apple M1 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13-inch display, space grey. Check out this MacBook Pro deal.

• Dell New XPS 17 9700 - save 15 percent, now £2,719 (was £3,199). 17-inch 4K UHD+ Laptop, Intel Core i9-10885H(10th Gen), 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, Windows 10 Home. Check out this Dell XPS 17 deal.

• Neato Robotics D450 robot vacuum - was £529.99, now £425: Neato robot vacuum cleaners might be a bit pricier than some of the others listed here, but for good reason. They're great cleaning machines. View this robot vacuum deal on Amazon.

• iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum - was £399, now £311: An affordable Roomba that picks up pet hair and more. View this robot vacuum deal on Amazon.

Get the dedicated Amazon shopping app on your mobile and turn on notifications. Within the notifications settings you can turn on "Watched" and "Waitlisted Deals" so you don't miss it.

Get £1 back by opting for No-Rush Delivery if you don't need your new bargain straight away.

Rather than going in with a scattergun approach, make a list before you go onto Amazon and be targeted about the products you want. It might be in July, but Amazon Prime Day is a perfect chance to do your Christmas shopping on the cheap.

It's a big day for deals on any Amazon Prime Day. Hitwise data reveals that the volume of Prime Day web searches in 2018 were up 57 per cent compared to the previous year and on the day of Prime Day's official announcement, searches unsurprisingly increased 162 per cent.

Amazon's own devices are the most popular products on Prime Day. In 2018, Echo Dot and Kindle were the most viewed product pages in the days leading up to the announcement of the sale.

1. Plan ahead

Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to take advantage of big discounts to Amazon’s flagship technology, including its streaming sticks, Echo and Kindle devices. If you’ve been looking to get your hands on this tech, now could be your chance.

2. Know your budget

Set yourself a spending limit. Impulse-buying without strict spending rules will likely result in purchasing items you don’t need, ending up with a pile of items you don’t want.

3. Time to subscribe to Amazon Prime​

In the run-up to Amazon Prime Day, be on the lookout for discounts to Amazon Prime memberships. Deals are often launched in the run-up to get people subscribed before the event starts.

4. Know your rights

The Consumer Rights Act says goods should be of satisfactory quality, fit to do the job intended, and last a reasonable length of time. This right is limited to 30 days from the date you buy your product. If you’re unhappy with the item, it’s worth knowing what the return policy is in advance.

5. Do your research

The bottom line is to always check the reviews, as it’s easy to be swayed by clever advertising. If you’re planning to purchase more expensive items, such as smartphones or laptops, look for deals on comparison sites.

If you ask an Alexa-enabled device, such as an Echo or Echo Dot, "Alexa, what are your deals?", you get access to Prime Day deals hours earlier as well as access to exclusive bargains.

To order something, say, "Alexa, what are your deals" followed by "Alexa, add [the item] to my cart. " Alexa will confirm this, but if you want, you can set up a 4-digit voice shopping pin with the Alexa app to prevent unintended purchases.

Lightning Deals are limited in duration and sometimes end in minutes. To stay on top of everything, use Amazon's app, where you can view many deals 24 hours in advance and sign up for alerts.

Amazon Assistant is a browser plugin for Chrome, Firefox, IE, Safari, and Edge. It's free and easy to install. With it, you can watch for product comparisons that save time and money, access shortcuts to popular Amazon hubs right in your browser, and get notified when deals that you're watching go live with notifications. It also lets you get information about orders and deliveries. Get Amazon Assistant for your browser

If you want to check a deal's price against what Amazon has charged in the past, try CamelCamelCamel. It's a free price tracker that monitors millions of products and alerts you when prices drop so that you can decide if and when to buy.

Below are quick links straight to deals pages plus other links to the deals at top retailers. Other shops usually discount around Prime Day, too.

