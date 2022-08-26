(Pocket-lint) - School is just around the corner, which means it’s the right time to get the best learning tools. This includes books, notebooks, pencils, and, of course, the most up-to-date software. Why not start the school year with genuine Windows 10 or 11 and the full MS Office suite?

Luckily, Whokeys is here to provide activation keys for just these programs. With 30 per cent discounts across the board, you can get lifetime licenses for Windows 10 and MS Office for as low as $13.40 and $26.30 respectively.

-

Now’s the perfect time to take the opportunity – these deals will be available for a limited period only.

Whether you want a lifetime license for Windows 10, MS Office, or Windows 11, Whokeys has you covered. Choose an offer from the list below and take advantage of the amazing 30% discounts right now!

Windows 10 Pro Global Permanent Activation: $140 $15.70 with 30% discount code PCK

Windows 10 Home Global Permanent Activation: $126 $13.40 with 30% discount code PCK

Windows 10 Pro 2 PCs Global Permanent Activation: $288 $28.40 with 30% discount code PCK

Office 2016 Pro Plus Global Permanent Activation: $199 $26.30 with 30% discount code PCK

Office 2019 Pro Plus Global Permanent Activation: $199 $43.60 with 30% discount code PCK

Office Home & Student 2019 Global Permanent Activation: $486 $31.70 with 30% discount code PCK

Office Home & Business 2019 Global Permanent Activation: $486 $40.20 with 30% discount code PCK

Office Home & Business 2019 For Mac Global Permanent Activation: $324 $80.70 with 30% discount code PCK

Windows 10 Pro + Office 2016 Pro Plus Global: $399 $40.30 with 30% discount code PCK

Windows 10 Pro + Office 2019 Pro Plus Global: $399 $57.90 with 30% discount code PCK

Windows 10 Home + Office 2016 Pro Plus Global: $475 $37.90 with 30% discount code PCK

Windows 10 Home + Office 2019 Pro Plus Global: $837 $55.20 with 30% discount code PCK

Windows 11 Pro OEM Global Permanent Activation: $200 $21 with 30% discount code PCK

Office 2021 Pro Plus Global Permanent Activation: $401 $50.20 with 30% discount code PCK

Choose your preferred Windows 10 product

When submitting the order, enter the discount code PCK

Use MasterCard, Visa, PayPal, or another payment method to purchase the license

Check your email for the message with the OEM product key

On your computer, go to the Start menu. Enter Settings, then System, and finally, About the Program

Go to Change Product Key and type in the OEM key that arrived via email

A message should pop up: “Windows is activated with a digital license linked to your Microsoft account.”

Once you see the message, your Windows 10 will be activated

Choose the desired Microsoft Office product

Submit your order using the discount code PCK

Buy the license via MasterCard, Visa, PayPal, or another payment method

Go to your email and find the message with the product key

Go to the official product page of Microsoft Office and log in with your Microsoft account

Type in the product key you received in the designated field

Choose your language and region

Download the MS Office version you chose

Whokeys understands that Microsoft Windows and Office are essential for modern students. That’s precisely why the offers listed here exist.

Using the discount codes, you can get lifetime licenses for these crucial programs at staggering prices. This is a deal that no one can afford to miss!