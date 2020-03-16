Amazon UK Prime Day 2020: Here's where we'll bring you all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals this July

Amazon Prime Day is on the way and will take place in July 2020.

Amazon UK says a record number of shoppers made a purchase this time around and the first 24 hours of Prime Day was the biggest day of the year for Amazon UK - the retailer said the most shopped for categories included wine and spirits, video game consoles and headphones while the top-sellers were the Fire TV Stick 4K, Sony PlayStation Classic Console and Oral B Smart Series Electric Toothbrush.

Prime members worldwide purchased more than 175 million items throughout Prime Day. The top-selling deals worldwide were Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote. Shark vacuum cleaners were also popular in the UK.

15 July 2019 was the biggest day ever for Amazon Prime sign-ups. The fastest Amazon Prime Now deliveries included a Fire TV Stick delivered to a Prime member in Newcastle in 12 minutes and 6 seconds and a grocery shop including Morrison’s pork and apple sausages and Haribo sweets to a Prime member in Surrey in 13 minutes and 43 seconds.

You can ask an Alexa-enabled device, such as an Amazon Echo or Amazon Dot, "Alexa, what are your deals?", and you'll get a heads up on many Amazon deals; she's always got deals on the go.

As we don't know any official dates from Amazon yet, we're taking an educated guess - we think Amazon Prime Day will take place on 13-14 July 2020.

In 2019, Amazon Prime Day took place over 48 hours from 15-16 July and that seemed about right; Amazon was able to sustain a good number of deals for the two days and it was successful from Amazon UK's point of view. So we're expecting the same duration again.

And, since Amazon Prime Day is usually a Tuesday and 2019 was Monday and Tuesday, we've picked the equivalent days for 2020.

Prime Day, as the name suggests, was previously centred around a 24-hour period, but 2019 was the first 48-hour Prime Day. Last year Amazon Prime Day deals took place for 36 hours across 16-17 July. In July 2017 it was 10-11 July.

Yes - to get Amazon Prime deals you need to be a Prime member. If you're not, it's high time you signed up for Prime membership.It usually costs £79 a year but it is currently £20 off - so £59.99.

Some of the very best deals are always on Amazon devices, but there are stacks across all product categories such as TV, laptops, smart home, fitness, cameras, gaming and more.

Yes you can on selected items. Prime Now is Amazon's free two-hour delivery service available to customers in select postcodes in London, Birmingham, Hertfordshire, Sheffield, Surrey, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Portsmouth and Glasgow. You order something from the dedicated smartphone application or in-browser at primenow.amazon.co.uk and it will be with you, with free delivery, within two hours.

Previous Amazon Prime Now deals in the past have included:

30 per cent off select Walkers crisps

40 per cent off select Nescafe coffee

30 per cent off select Coca-Cola bottles and cans

25 per cent off select wine when you buy 6 bottles

20 per cent off select items from Dettol, Vanish and Finish

Get the dedicated Amazon shopping app on your mobile and turn on notifications. Within the notifications settings you can turn on "Watched" and "Waitlisted Deals" so you don't miss it.

Get £1 back by opting for No-Rush Delivery if you don't need your new bargain straight away.

Rather than going in with a scattergun approach, make a list before you go onto Amazon and be targeted about the products you want. It might be in July, but Amazon Prime Day is a perfect chance to do your Christmas shopping on the cheap.

It's a big day for deals on any Amazon Prime Day. Hitwise data reveals that the volume of Prime Day web searches in 2018 were up 57% compared to the previous year and on the day of Prime Day's official announcement, searches unsurprisingly increased 162%

Amazon's own devices are the most popular products on Prime Day. In 2018, Echo Dot and Kindle were the most viewed product pages in the days leading up to the announcement of the sale.

If you ask an Alexa-enabled device, such as an Echo or Echo Dot, "Alexa, what are your deals?", you get access to Prime Day deals hours earlier as well as access to exclusive bargains.

To order something, say, "Alexa, what are your deals" followed by "Alexa, add [the item] to my cart. " Alexa will confirm this, but if you want, you can set up a 4-digit voice shopping pin with the Alexa app to prevent unintended purchases.

Lightning Deals are limited in duration and sometimes end in minutes. To stay on top of everything, use Amazon's app, where you can view many deals 24 hours in advance and sign up for alerts.

Check out the links below for Lightning deals in key areas on Amazon.co.uk:

Amazon Assistant is a browser plugin for Chrome, Firefox, IE, Safari, and Edge. It's free and easy to install. With it, you can watch for product comparisons that save time and money, access shortcuts to popular Amazon hubs right in your browser, and get notified when deals that you're watching go live with notifications. It also lets you get information about orders and deliveries.

If you want to check a deal's price against what Amazon has charged in the past, try CamelCamelCamel. It's a free price tracker that monitors millions of products and alerts you when prices drop so that you can decide if and when to buy.

