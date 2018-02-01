Microsoft Office 365: Should you subscribe to Microsoft's Office suite?

Should you subscribe to Office 365 or buy Office 2016 as a one-time purchase?

Microsoft's Office 365 subscription service enables you to use of all the Office standalone apps, other Microsoft services, and value-added services such as SkyDrive storage and Skype minutes.

Microsoft's Office 365 program offers the following subscription-based plans: Office 365 Business Essentials, Office 365 Business, Office 365 Business Premium, Office 365 Home, and Office 365 Personal. Each plan has a different price point and set of features, but we're just going to focus on Home and Personal.

Office 365 Home

Microsoft's Office 365 Home plan costs $9.99 per month (or $99 per year) and is compatible with Windows 7 or later and Mac OS X 10.6. The plan allows up to five users, meaning you'll get a copy of the Office desktop apps for just five PCs and Macs, the Office experience for up to five tablets and five phones, etc. Check out the full list of features below.

Full, installed Office 2013 desktop apps for up to 5 PCs and Macs*

Full Office experience for up to 5 tablets and 5 phones

Offline storage

OneDrive online storage up to 1TB for 5 users each

Skype (calls to mobile phones) - 60 minutes per month for up to 5 users each

Learn more about all the Office 365 plans and features here

Office 365 Personal

Microsoft's Office 365 Personal plan costs $6.99 per month (or $69 per year) and is compatible with Windows 7 or later and Mac OS X 10.6. The plan only allows up to one user, meaning you'll get a copy of the Office desktop apps for just one PC or Mac, the Office experience for one tablet and one phones, etc. Check out the full list of features below.

Full, installed Office 2013 desktop apps for just 1 PC or Mac

Full, installed Office experience for just 1 tablet and 1 phone

Offline storage

OneDrive online storage up to 1TB for just 1 users

Skype (calls to mobile phones) - 60 minutes per month for just 1 user

If you don't want all the added bonuses and extra services that come with the Office 365 program, such as online storage, you can do a one-time purchase of Office.

The Office touch apps are freely available from the Windows Store. They're also available on iPad via the App Store. You can only edit documents using these apps if you have an Office 365 subscription.

