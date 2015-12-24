Google's best Android apps and games of 2015

It's that time of year when companies announce year-end statistics and name their "best of" award winners, and Google is the latest to join the crowd, with its annual round-up of the best Android apps, games, and more.
The company didn't specifically name which apps and games took the top spot, but it did publish this little hub that seems to chart the best apps in each category. The best apps list, for instance, is topped by Djay, a free app that transforms your Android device into a full–featured DJ system.
As for games, that list seems to start off with Agar.io, a free title that lets you play online with players from around the world as you try "control your tiny cell". Players bigger than you will try to eat you, while you can eat smaller cells. The idea is to survive and eat long enough to become the biggest cell.
Check out trailers for each of those apps, below. We've also included links to 20 other apps and 20 other games that made Google's 2015 list. Let us know in the comments if you agree with what Google put out.
Google's Best Apps of 2015
- djay - Free
- PicsArt Photo Studio - Free
- Memrise Learn Languages - Free
- Weather & Clock Widget Android - Free
- Instacart: Grocery Delivery - Free
- Jet - Free
- Adobe Photoshop Lightroom - Free
- theScore - Free
- Colorfy - Free
- Khan Academy - Free
- EyeEm - Free
- Star Wars - Free
- Kitchen Stories - Free
- Musixmatch - Free
- Office Lens - Free
- SwiftKey Keyboard - Free
- Flipagram - Free
- Nova Launcher - Free
- Backgrounds HD - Free
- Robinhood - Free
Go here to check out the full list.
Google's Best Games of 2015
- Agar.io - Free
- Candy Crush Soda Saga - Free
- Deer Hunter 2016 - Free
- Crossy Road - Free
- Archery Master 3D - Free
- Panda Pop - Free
- Angry Birds 2 - Free
- Gummy Drop - Free
- Minions Paradise - Free
- Criminal Case - Free
- Need for Speed No Limits - Free
- ZigZag - Free
- Dude Perfect 2 - Free
- Fallout Shelter - Free
- Clash of Clans - Free
- Mobile Strike - Free
- Madden NFL Mobile - Free
- Minecraft: Pocket Edition - $6.99
- Marvel Contest of Champions - Free
- Inside Out Thought Bubbles - Free
Go here to check out the full list.
Want to know more?
Check out Google's Best of 2015 hub to see what were the top-selling albums, top-selling movies, top-selling books, etc.