Google's best Android apps of 2014: The most downloaded games and utilities of the year

It's the end of an exciting year for tech and Google has unveiled its “best of” list for 2014, which includes Android apps and games.

The list is quite similar to Apple’s “best of 2014” round-up that came out earlier this month, though instead of being based on editorial picks, Google said it is based on total number of downloads in each category.

Apart from apps, the company also named the best-selling albums and films for the year. Everything mentioned below is available through the Google Play Store and recommended for downloading right now.

Google selected the most downloaded apps from each of the following categories: Education, Health & Fitness, Music, Photography, Social, Entertainment, Sports, and Travel. Health & Fitness was also named the fastest growing.

Education: Duolingo (Free) - Learn languages like Spanish, French, etc

Google selected the most downloaded games in 2014, overall. It also announced Play Games users unlocked 3.5 billion achievements throughout the year.

Google listed everything from the best comeback film to the most searched actor on Google Play, but we'll focus on what you really want to know: the best film, TV show, and album of the year.

Film: Frozen ($14.99 to buy) - Musical fantasy-comedy film by Disney

A blog post highlighting the exact list above is available on the official Android blog. You should also check out the Play Store's dedicated hub for the best apps of 2014, here.