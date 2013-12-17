iTunes Best of 2013: The best iPad apps of the year

Apple has revealed the UK's best-selling iPad apps of the last year in its iTunes Best of 2013 round-up. There's a great mix of styles and genres in the best-selling list, for both paid and free applications, and some of them come as quite a surprise.

The iTunes editorial team has also chosen its top apps in different categories, with an app of the year and game of the year, so we're collating them all for you to check out at a glance. If you're getting an iPad this Christmas, these surely have to be high on your list as must-haves.

Winner: Badland

£2.49 - Download

What iTunes says: "Haunting visuals and great controls make this side-scroller a joy to play. Alone or with friends, you'll love guiding a bizarre creature past buzzsaws and other scary traps."

What Pocket-lint says: "The app from the outset looks absolutely fantastic. We have been testing it on our iPad 4 and the pin-sharp display makes the colourful palette and clever silhouettes stand out even more."

READ: Badland review

Runner-up: XCOM: Enemy Unknown

£13.99 - Download

What iTunes says: "XCOM is a stunning achievement - a tactical masterpiece featuring hugely entertaining gameplay, an incredible campaign and an exclusive asynchronous multiplayer mode."

What Pocket-lint says: "XCOM: Enemy Unknown is a 'reimagined' remake of 1994's UFO: Enemy Unknown - otherwise known as X-COM: UFO - that released last autumn. The title even grabbed a spot in Pocket-lint's 'Best Games of 2012 to Look Out For' list."

Runner-up: Impossible Road

£1.49 - Download

What iTunes says: "How far can you roll a sphere down a super-steep, never-ending ramp before falling off? As you chase higher scores to share with your friends, you'll yearn to find out."

What Pocket-lint says: "Remarkably simple in concept, but cunning in execution, Impossible Road is one of those games that will have you pumping your fist in the air and swearing loudly in equal measure."

Winner: Disney Animated

£6.99 - Download

What iTunes says: "This enchanting tour of Disney's animated film vault awes with a bounty of interactive character models, animated sequences and an absolutely spellbinding presentation."

What Pocket-lint says: "Whether you're a fan of Disney movies or animation in general, this interactive resource is a must-own. It may be a little pricey, but there is so much content that it is worth more than any coffee table book."

Runner-up: Traktor DJ

£13.99 - Download

What iTunes says: "Designed by industry-leading Native Instruments, Traktor DJ boasts an impressive range of features both deep enough for professionals and accessible enough for beginners."

What Pocket-lint says: "If you have even a passing interest in electronic music, and the DJing thereof, you should grab a copy of this app. It really is the ideal way to waste some time, while practicing DJ skills and even recording sets to play later. Worth every last penny."

READ: Traktor DJ review

Runner-up: WWF Together

Free - Download

What iTunes says: "To celebrate Earth's most amazing animals, WWF Together mixes images and animation in a gorgeous interactive presentation full of video clips, stats and other highlights."

What Pocket-lint says: "Those downloading the app to peruse 80s wrestlers in garish tights might be disappointed, but everybody else will be overjoyed with its superb presentation and worthy message."

1. Minecraft - Pocket Edition

2. Wreck-it Ralph

3. Angry Birds Star Wars HD

4. The Chase

5. Temple Run: Oz

6. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

7. Angry Birds Star Wars II

8. Peppa Pig's Holiday

9. Plants vs Zombies HD

10. Scrabble for iPad

11. Bad Piggies HD

12. Toca Hair Salon 2

13. Photon Flash Player for iPad

14. Need for Speed Most Wanted

15. Temple Run: Brave

1. Candy Crush Saga

2. YouTube

3. Skype for iPad

4. Temple Run 2

5. BBC iPlayer

6. ITV Player

7. eBay for iPad

8. Despicable Me: Minion Rush

9. 4 Pics 1 Word

10. Calculator for iPad Free

11. 4oD

12. Real Racing 3

13. Facebook

14. Netflix

15. Kindle

The iTunes team have also listed the top grossing iPad apps for the year, which features the least surprising candidates at the top. Candy Crush Saga takes the crown, while Clash of Clans, Hay Day and The Simpsons: Tapped Out follow closely behind with their cannily-structured in=app purchasing systems.

Clearly the subscription scheme adopted by The Times & The Sunday Times is working as that's the fifth highest grossing app of 2013.

To find out the others and much more besides, visit iTunes' dedicated page.