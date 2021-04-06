Best online UK beer and wine delivery services 2021

(Pocket-lint) - Getting out to buy alcohol can be a pain at the best of times, but in a world where many of us have to stay at home a lot of the time it can be hard to find moments when you can pick up beer and wine.

Thankfully, loads of options now exist to let you order your favourite booze and get it delivered straight to your door, often with really quick delivery times. We've gathered some of the very best options for our UK readers right here, to help you get bottles delivered to your home.

The Bottle Club

The Bottle Club offers a classy service that's far from the cheapest option on the market, but its website is clean and easy to use, and it features some really delectable vintages, too.

Majestic

Majestic is a brilliant place to buy alcohol in person, and its website and delivery service is similarly solid. There are great offers to take advantage of, a really wide range to pick from, and delivery is reasonably-priced and well-organised.

Beer52

If you're particularly interested in beer, this could be a great option - Beer52 is a subscription that sends you selections of beers you might not have tried. It's a great way to expand your palette and make sure that you don't get used to one thing for too long, which is why so many people are getting on board.

Beer Hawk

For the beer lover who does want to stay in control, there's Beer Hawk, which is a great beer-specific online shop. You can find all your favourite brews as well as some impressively niche options, and get them delivered quickly and easily, especially with free shipping for orders over £50.

Vinatis

Coming back to wine, Vinatis is another really solid vendor that often has great discounts on various vintages. It's a great place to shop around to see what's got the best price, and to find wines that you might not have tried before.

The Drink Shop

The Drink Shop doesn't have quite as modern and slick a storefront as some of its competitors, but it's still a really solid option if you want to buy some alcohol, and the all-important pricing is really good, so it's well worth seeing how it stacks up.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.