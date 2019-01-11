Meal kits actually have quite a bit of tech behind them.

They are services you subscribe to using an app on your phone, after all. There's also all the backend stuff, which consumers never think about, from inventory and order management to delivery logistics. But, chances are, you don't care about any of that. You want to get home from work and have your groceries waiting for you in a frozen box outside your door so that you can quickly make and eat your meal and get to Netflixing.

Or, maybe you love to cook and want to hone your skills and try new foods. Either way, with meal kits, the hassle of grocery shopping is a thing of the past. They're all about ease and convenience. The hardest part is deciding which one to try. From Blue Apron to HelloFresh, there are numerous meal kit delivery services, with new ones popping up all the time. Here's a look at the top ones available in the US right now.

Meal kits are available on an a la carte basis

Two-person meals start at $18 a piece

Must be a Prime and Fresh member to order

Amazon's meal kits aren't like most of the others you'll read about in this list. For starters, you're able to order a feast for one, two, or six people. They cost between $18 and $20 for a two-person meal. If you do the math, the price per serving is about the same as the competitors. However, to order a meal kit, you must be a member of Amazon Prime ($99 per year) and Amazon Fresh ($14.99 a month).

You also must live in a supported location. For instance, at launch, Amazon's meal kits were limited to Seattle. The delivery is free - unless you order less than $40 of food; then, it's a $9.99 fee. The main upside is that AmazonFresh is very flexible. You're not stuck in a weekly delivery cycle, and you can order when you want. Amazon also carries much more than meal kits, so you can do regular shopping, too.

You pick the meals, and they'll ship out packed with ice

Starter plan for two people (three meals) costs $56 a week

You can skip and pause deliveries at any time

Blue Apron was one of the first meal kit delivery services and is among the most popular. It promises to deliver boxes with fresh, locally sourced ingredients in pre-measured quantities, so all you have to do is cook and enjoy. It offer four different plans, with the $56 starter plan consisting of two or three recipes each week for two people. There's also a vegetarian version of this subscription plan and a four-person option.

You get to choose the meals you want. Using the Blue Apron app or website, you can view the recipes and select your meal kits for delivery each week. You can also skip or pause deliveries at any time. There are no hidden fees or delivery charges. And Blue Apron is available nationwide.

Blue Apron has a companion wine delivery service you should check out, too.

Starter plan for two people (six meals) costs $72 a week + shipping

There's no mobile app

Gobble is unique in that, while it's nearly identical to Blue Apron, it claims to do all the prep work for you - like peeling, chopping, and marinating - so you can cook a homemade dinner in "just 15 minutes". If you're a parent who doesn't have a lot of time in the evening to whip up gourmet meals for your family, this may be the kit to try. There are two subscription plans available for either two people or four people.

The starter two-person plan includes six meals a week for $71.94, plus $6.99 shipping. Again, you can choose your meals from a weekly menu that also includes gluten free, dairy free, low carb, and vegetarian options. There's even a breakfast option. You can also skip weeks, change dishes, and cancel at anytime. The primary downside is that you must do this using the website; there's no app. Gobble is available nationwide.

Each serving costs $8.99 + shipping

Family plan is cheaper, and there's a vegetarian plan

All deliveries contain recyclable materials

Much like BlueApron and Gobble, with Hello Fresh, you’ll get a delivery each week consisting of fresh, pre-measured ingredients and simple step-by-step recipes. There are three weekly subscriptions available: a classic plan for two to four people and it includes up to four meals; a family plan for four people that offers up to three meals; and a veggie plan with three all-vegetarian recipes for up to four people.

Now, HelloFresh advertises that each serving is $8.99, plus $5.99 shipping, though the family option is slightly cheaper at $7.87 per serving. You can use the app or website to change meals, skip a week, cancel, etc. And deliveries are available nationwide, using only recyclable materials.

Starter plan costs $19.90 for two servings

Also available in Kroger stores

Add-ons like smoothies and fruit baskets are available

Home Chef has standard meal kits that cost $19.90 for two servings or $39.80 for four servings. However, you can also order five-minute lunch kits that start at $15.98 for two servings. You can add a $9.90 smoothie to your order, too, or a $9.90 fruit basket, both of which have two servings. There's even so-called "premium meals" available at market price. Delivery is free for any orders over $45. It's a $10 fee otherwise.

Home Chef kits are also sold in some Kroger stores, apparently, at different price points. See if there's a store near you using this tool. Each week, Home Chef offers 15 recipes, including vegetarian options. Simply choose what you want, and it'll come shipped in an insulated box with easy-to-follow recipe cards. You can skip weeks or cancel at anytime using the app, like most services, and delivery is available nationwide.

Starts at $9 per serving for a three or four-person plan

Includes vegetarian and gluten-free options

Expect ingredients from the "finest purveyors"

If you're a Martha Stewart fan, consider this kit. The menu features 10 new recipes every week, including vegetarian and gluten-free options. The kits ship nationwide with ingredients from the "finest purveyors". You can expect things like grass-fed beef, Berkshire pork, American-caught shrimp, artisanal cheeses, and more. The recipes are easy to follow, though some testers say they require a little more cooking knowledge.

Meals cost $10.25 per serving for a two-person subscription. There's a $9 per serving for a three or four-person subscription, too. You can get two, three, or four meals a week for two to four people, with the option to add additional servings up to 12. Each week, you'll automatically receive your kit, but you can skip a week or pause your subscription, even change the number portions you'd like to receive, at any time via the app.

Custom online ordering options (including up to 24 servings)

Standard delivery includes four servings of meals for $50

A la carte items like desserts for sale in market

Peachdish has a Southern style and has more ordering options than the the competition. You can order kits as few as two servings and up to 24 for some recipes. There are flexible delivery days, too; you can order weeks ahead or "wait until Sunday". In terms of the food, there are vegetarian and omnivore selections, gluten-free and "superfood" menus, and a la carte items like desserts and meats for sale in the market.

The standard Peachdish delivery includes four servings of meals for $50, or $12.50 per serving, but again, you can totally customise your order. The price of each meal and market item is listed in the description as you order online (sorry, no app). The only requirement is a minimum cart total of $45 for any shipment. Shipping is free nationwide for subscribers to most states. Otherwise, it's a $15 fee per shipment.

Starter two servings per night plan is $11.95 per serving

Choose from 20 weekly recipes, plus dessert

Ingredients are organic (and local and sustainable when possible)

Plated lets you choose from 20 weekly recipes, plus dessert. You can select exactly the recipes you want, week to week, in any combination, with no limitations. Cook anywhere from twice a week to every night. You can get meals in two, three, or four servings. The two-servings per night plan is $11.95 per serving. It goes down to $9.95 per serving if you get three or four per night plan. And shipping is free for plans over $60.

Like other meal kit services, you can skip weeks or cancel your subscription via the app or site at any time. As for the food itself, Plated promises 100 per cent antibiotic-free poultry and pork, 100 per cent ground beef with no added hormones, and seasonal, hand-packed produce from trusted purveyors. It claims to include organic produce, locally sourced ingredients, and sustainably sourced fish whenever possible.

Vegan-only plans start at $68 per week

You get three dinners, each meal serves two

There's a TB12 performance option from Tom Brady

This online-only meal kit service is for all the vegans out there. It costs $68 per week, standard. You can choose between the 30-minutes-or-less recipe plan, a high protein recipe plan, or a chef's choice recipe plan. Each week you'll get to pick three dinners, and each meal serves two. There are some extras you can get, too. These are $24 each. For instance, you can get breakfast extras (four servings at $6 per serving).

Now, if you're a Tom Brady fan, you'll want to check out his TB12 plan crafted after his diet. These are still a weekly meal delivery service, powered by Purple Carrot, but they're made in partnership with the Patriots QB himself. TB12 claims to provide "the nutrients your body needs in three easy-to-cook, plant-based meals delivered right to your door". It costs $78 per week. You get three meals, two servings per meal.

Uses only organic, ethically sourced foods

Classic plan for two or four costs $11.99 per serving

Isn't available in four states

Sun Basket is all about clean eating. It guarantees your kit will contain organic, non-GMO produce and responsibly sourced meats and seafood that are free of antibiotics and hormones. There are also "dietitian-approved" options for paleo, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and Mediterranean eaters. Using the app, choose any recipe from 18 weekly options. They'll come to your door in recyclable and compostable packaging, too.

There's a classic meal kit subscription plan that serves two to four people, three times a week, at $11.99 per serving. There's also a family subscription plan for up to four people and up to four recipes per week at $10.99 per serving. The only thing you'll have to check is whether Sun Basket ships to your zip code. It supposedly serves most of the US, excluding Arkansas, Hawaii, Montana, and New Mexico.