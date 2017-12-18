RingCentral vs Grasshopper vs Vonage: What's the difference?

RingCentral isn't the only cloud-based phone system available for small businesses.

There's also Grasshopper and Vonage, for instance. But how do they compare or differ? Is one better than the other? Which is more feature-rich? Is one more affordable the other two? These are all questions you're probably asking yourself - rightly so. But to help you make a final decision on which to get, we've broken it all down for you.

RingCentral's cloud-based phone system is best for small to mid-sized businesses with call-time needs that exceed 500 minutes per month, while Grasshopper and Vonage are both best for even smaller small businesses, or, better yet, solo entrepreneurs with call-time needs that are less than 500 minutes per month.

All three services support Windows PCs, Macs, and Linux. They also have web apps and mobile apps for iOS and Android.

RingCentral: Cloud PBX, auto-receptionist, call forwarding, (automated) call recording, video conferencing, audio conferencing, online meetings, internet fax, voicemail and greeting, voicemail-to-email, visual voicemail, multi-level ivr, call reports, extensions, toll-free and local numbers, online meetings, collaboration, unlimited business sms, mobile and desktop apps, directory listing, international numbers, role-based access control, user templates, music on hold, dial-by-name directory, call monitoring, single sign-on, RingCentral global office, hot desking, secure voip service, caller id control, Ringconnect Cloudconnect, Ringout, Ringme, desk phones, conference phones, cordless phones, VOIP headsets, analog adapters, answering rules, presence, call flip, call park, call screening, shared lines, intercom, paging, call logs, team collaboration, and personal demo.

Grasshopper: Toll free numbers, local numbers, keep your existing number, sound professional, custom main greeting, unlimited extensions, music on hold, name directory, unlimited call handling, conference calling, voice studio, stay connected, call forwarding, call screening, voicemail and fax to email, business sms, read your voicemail, store hours and directions, call routing extensions, and fax on demand.

Vonage: Virtual receptionist, customizable call routing, WAN optimization, traffic prioritization, software-defines WAN, unified communications, Amazon chime integration, online meetings, video conferencing, web conferencing, high-quality voice, point to point video, and messaging, elevated quality of service for voice, video and data communications, runs on high-speed internet connection, mobility, mobile and desktop apps, call monitoring, call recording, launch a contact center, reduce communication cost, connect virtual teams/offices, phone number verification, and chat.

RingCentral: It supports integrations with Box, Google, Outlook, Salesforce, Zendesk, Desk.com, Microsoft, Dropbox, Okta, Oracle Sales Cloud, ServiceNow, and Zendesk.

Grasshopper: It supports integrations with Skype, Google Voice, Zapier, and Bitium.

Vonage: It supports integrations with Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle, Zendesk, G Suite, Bullhorn, Clio, Netsuite, JobDiva, Office 365, ConnectWise, and Zoho.

RingCentral: There are four plans on RingCentral, ranging from $19.99 a month per user to $49.99 a month per user. The starter standard package comes with call management and phone system administration and unlimited calling, but all four plans come with the following features: Intercom, shared lines, paging, advanced call forwarding, and more.

Grasshopper: There are four plans, ranging from $12 to $199 a month. Each plan has a different set of features. For instance, the starter plan gets you one toll free/local number and unlimited extensions.

Vonage: Vonage's SMB and enterprise pricing information is available only upon request.

RingCentral supports both small and mid-sized businesses, whereas the other two are better for smaller ones or entrepreneurs. RingCentral is also cheaper and has more features and integrations, though all three services are available across the most popular platforms and devices. And finally, RingCentral is the most affordable.

Technically, Vonage is priced by quote, but that's scary to hear for most people. So, it's kind of a no-brainer. Go with RingCentral if you want to make or take calls not only anywhere in the world, but also have a global team all connected to just one business phone system regardless of what country they are working in.

Directories and extensions act to ensure your customers always get through to the right person straight away, and simple affordable plans make budgeting a lot easier too. Plus, RingCentral ensures your company can easily implement a secure BYOD policy, meaning you just run your office from your own smartphone instead.

Learn more and get a free quote, visit RingCentral.com.