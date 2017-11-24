  Amazon Black Friday deals 2017: Best deals and tips on how to get them

Amazon is doing all it can to get you to visit Amazon.com.
Every year, starting the week before Thanksgiving Day and stretching until Cyber Monday, it rolls out all the stops to keep you locked on Amazon and spending all your hard-earned cash. It's a 10-day extravaganza of sales. Unfortunately, unless you're a savvy shopper, the mania can get overwhelming. Have no fear. Here’s Amazon best tech deals as well as tips on how to master its Black Friday event.
Best Black Friday tech deals on Amazon
Pocket-lint has scoured Amazon, looking for the best Black Friday (US) deals and sales on tech items. Here's what we've found so far:
Best Amazon device deals on Amazon
- Echo Dot for $29.99 (usually $49.99)
- Echo (second-generation) for $79.99 (usually $99.99)
- Echo Plus for $119.99 (usually $149.99)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99 (usually $39.99)
- Amazon Tap for $79.99 (usually $129.99)
- Amazon Cloud Cam for $99.99 (usually $119.99)
- Fire HD 10 for $99.99 (usually $149.99)
- Fire HD 8 for $49.99 (usually $79.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99 (usually $119.99)
- Kindle for $49.99 (usually $79.99)
Best tech deals on Amazon
Under $25
- Eufy Genie Alexa Smart Speaker for $19.99 ($15 discount)
- Seneo Fast Wireless Charging Stand for $21.99 ($30 discount)
- SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor for $19.99 ($20 discount)
- Anker Universal Magnetic Car Mount for $11.99 ($14 discount)
- Anker USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable for $10.99 ($15 discount)
Under $50
- Anker PowerCore Speed 20000mAh Portable Charger for $46.49 ($53 discount)
- Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones for $49 ($50 discount)
- SmartThings Hub for $49 ($50 discount)
- SmartThings Motion Sensor for $29.99 ($10 discount)
- SmartThings Arrival Sensor for $22.49 ($7 discount)
- Roku Streaming Stick+for $48 (usually $69.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick for $34.38 (usually $39.99)
- Roku Express for $24.99 (usually $29)
Under $100
- Samsung Connect Home WiFi System AC1300 1-Pack for $99 ($70 discount)
- Samsung Gear VR with Controller for $89.99 ($40 discount)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $99.99 ($50 discount)
- Anker PowerCore+ 26800mAh with PD Portable Charger for $86.99 ($33 discount)
- Garmin Vivofit 3 Activity Tracker for $49.99 (usually $79.99)
- Garmin Vivosmart 3 for $99.98 (usually $139.99)
- Roku Premiere for $59.99 (usually $69.99)
- Instant Pot DUO80 8qt seven-in-one for $81.99 (usually $129.95)
- Instant Pot DUO60 6qt seven-in-one for $79.96 (usually $99)
- Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6qt six-in-one for $64.99 (usually $79)
- Sony XB950B1 wireless headphones with app control in black for $98 (usually $198)
- Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband for $99 (usually $149.95)
- Fitbit Flex 2 for $59.95 (usually $99.95)
- Fitbit Charge HR Wireless Activity Wristband for $72 (usually $129.95)
- Fitbit Alta HR for $99 (usually $149.95)
Under $200
- NVIDIA SHIELD TV 16GB for $149 ($30 discount)
- NVIDIA SHIELD TV 16GB with Controller for $169.99 ($30 discount)
- Samsung Gear IconX (2018) Wireless Earbuds for $149.99 ($50 discount)
- ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor for $199 ($50 discount)
- ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat for $148.98 ($20 discount)
- Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Earbuds for $149.99 ($100 discount)
- Bose SoundSport wireless headphones for $129 ($20 discount)
- SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit for $149 ($100 discount)
- Moto E4 Plus (Prime Exclusive) for $119.99 ($20 discount)
- LG Q6 (Prime Exclusive) for $179.99 ($50 discount)
- Samsung Connect Home WiFi System AC2600 1-Pack for $149.99 ($100 discount)
- Garmin Vivosmart HR Activity Tracker for $69.99 (usually $149.99)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch for $249.99 (usually $299.99)
- Garmin Forerunner 35 Watch for $149.99 (usually $199.99)
- Garmin Approach S20 for $129.98 (usually $199.99)
- Garmin Vivosport Smart Activity Tracker for $149.99 (usually $199.99)
- Nest Cam Indoor for $149 (usually $199)
- Nest Cam Outdoor for $139 (usually $199)
- Instant Pot Ultra 6qt 10-in-one for $119.96 (usually $149.95)
- iRobot Braava jet 240 Robot Mop for $169 (usually $199)
- Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch for $149 (usually $199.95)
Over $200
- Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 (usually $249.99)
- Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch for $249 ($50 discount)
- Garmin Forerunner 735XT for $299.99 (usually $399.99)
- Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire for $599.99 (usually $699.99)
- Garmin Forerunner 235 for $249.99 (usually $329.99)
- Garmin Fenix 5s for $499.99 ($100 discount)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus 32GB for $347.99 ($102 discount)
- Samsung Chromebook Pro 32GB for $449 ($100 discount)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 32GB for $477.99 ($122 discount)
- Samsung Connect Home WiFi System AC1300 3-Pack for $248.99 ($131 discount)
- Google WiFi System 3-Pack for $263.99 ($35 discount)
- Moto X4 (Prime Exclusive) for $299.99 ($30 discount)
- LG G6+ (Prime Exclusive) for $449.99 ($50 discount)
- Sony MDR1000X noise cancelling wireless headphones for $228 (usually $400)
- Sony WH1000XM2 noise cancelling wireless headphones for $298 (usually $350)
- iRobot Roomba 650 Robot Vacuum for $269 (usually $374)
- iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi for $274 (usually $374)
- iRobot Braava 380t Robot Mop for $239 (usually $299)
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum for $449 (usually $599)
- Dyson V6 Animal Cord-free Vacuum for $249 (usually $499.99)
- Dyson V8 Animal Cord Free Vacuum, Iron/Titanium for $399 (usually $499)
- Dyson Pure Cool Link WiFi-Enabled Air Purifier for $399 (usually $499)
Over $500
- Sony 75-inch 4K smart LED TV (2017 Model) for $1,999.99 (usually $2,498)
- Sony 70-inch 4K smart LED TV (2017 Model) for $1,199.99 (usually $1,498)
- Samsung UN65MU8000 65-inch 4K smart TV (2017 Model) for $1,297.99 (usually $2,199.99)
- Samsung UN55MU8000 55-inch 4K smart TV (2017 Model) for $897.99 (usually $1,197.99)
- LG OLED55B7A 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD smart OLED TV (2017 Model) for $1,496.99 (usually $1,999)
- iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi for $599 (usually $699)
- iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi for $799 (usually $899)
Tips for getting the best deals on Amazon
Now that you've scoped our curated selection of the best US deals and sales on Amazon, make sure to check out our tips and tricks on how to advantage of Amazon's Black Friday event so that you can get the most items with least amount of money and effort.
Get comfy
First, get into some comfy clothes, then pour yourself a cup of tea or coffee, and settle into your couch or recliner. Once you've done that, grab whatever device you prefer and point your browser to Amazon.com or open the Amazon app. Now, the company’s deals started going live last week, but more and more sales will appear during what Amazon calls the “Turkey 5” (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday).
Black Friday Deals Week
If you want to a one-stop shop on Amazon, where you can see most of the best Black Friday deals, visit the company's Black Friday Deals Week hub. Beginning 17 November, and for 10 days after, it'll list this year's lowest prices and sales across a range of categories.
Voice-shop with Amazon Alexa
The biggest Black Friday deals will be available starting at 5pm PST on 22 November for people who want to voice-shop with Alexa. They'll get a seven-hour head start. To order something, just say, "Alexa, what are your deals" followed by "Alexa, add [the item] to my cart." Alexa will confirm this, but if you want, you can set up a 4-digit voice shopping pin with the Alexa app to prevent unintended purchases.
- See Amazon's Black Friday (US) deals you can order by voice
- Go here to learn more about voice-shopping with Alexa
Deals of the day and Lighting deals
Amazon also has its usual "Gold Box Deals of the Day". However, since it's Black Friday, these sales should kick into high gear. There'll be new deals, every day, including "Lightning Deals", which are limited time and sometimes end in minutes. To stay on top of everything, use Amazon's app, where you can view many deals 24 hours in advance and sign up for alerts. Go here to see deals you're watching.
You can even let the deals come to you via Amazon's daily deals email.
Prime Early Access deals
Prime Early Access deals are a type of Lightning Deal that are earmarked for Prime members. (Amazon gives Prime members 30-minute early access to certain deals.) However, all deals are available while supplies last. Prime membership doesn't guarantee you'll be able to purchase a particular deal, and it's possible that a deal could sell out before the end of the early access period, according to Amazon.
Try Amazon Assistant
Amazon Assistant is a browser plugin for Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Safari, and Microsoft Edge. It's free and easy to install. With it, you can watch for product comparisons that save time and money, access shortcuts to popular Amazon hubs right in your browser, and get notified when deals that you're watching go live with desktop notifications. It also lets you get information about orders and deliveries.
Try CamelCamelCamel and Wikibuy
If you want to check a deal's price against what Amazon has charged in the past, try CamelCamelCamel. It's a free Amazon price tracker that monitors millions of products and alerts you when prices drop, so that you can decide if and when to buy. Similarly, the Wikibuy browser extension for Chrome lets you check to see if a deal is at its lowest price on the web and alerts you to any coupon codes you can apply.
Clip coupons on Amazon
Amazon.com has coupons. There's actually an entire section of Amazon that's dedicated to coupons. You can find coupons for electronics, pet supplies, toys, and other items. No scissors or physical coupons required. To get started with Amazon coupons, go to Amazon.com, then click on the link at the top for "Today's Deals." In the menu of subitems, click on "Coupons." You can also use this direct link.
You can browse the most popular coupons, and when you find an item that interests you, you can either click on the "Clip this coupon" button or click on the item to learn more about it. Clicking on the item automatically clips the coupon for you, too. When you're all done shopping, go to your cart and check out like normal. In the cart details, you will see the coupon amounts deducted from your total.
Go to Whole Foods
Amazon bought Whole Foods in August 2017, so it is offering in-store discounts on Amazon devices, including the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, and Fire tablets, at over 100 Whole Foods stores. It is also rolling out pop-up stores at select Whole Foods locations in Illinois, Michigan, Florida, California, and Colorado, starting on 13 November. Beginning the week before Black Friday, Amazon will discount these deals:
