  Amazon Black Friday deals 2017: Best deals and tips on how to get them

Amazon is doing all it can to get you to visit Amazon.com.

Every year, starting the week before Thanksgiving Day and stretching until Cyber Monday, it rolls out all the stops to keep you locked on Amazon and spending all your hard-earned cash. It's a 10-day extravaganza of sales. Unfortunately, unless you're a savvy shopper, the mania can get overwhelming. Have no fear. Here’s Amazon best tech deals as well as tips on how to master its Black Friday event.

Pocket-lint has scoured Amazon, looking for the best Black Friday (US) deals and sales on tech items. Here's what we've found so far:

Under $25

Under $50

Under $100

Under $200

Over $500

Now that you've scoped our curated selection of the best US deals and sales on Amazon, make sure to check out our tips and tricks on how to advantage of Amazon's Black Friday event so that you can get the most items with least amount of money and effort.

First, get into some comfy clothes, then pour yourself a cup of tea or coffee, and settle into your couch or recliner. Once you've done that, grab whatever device you prefer and point your browser to Amazon.com or open the Amazon app. Now, the company’s deals started going live last week, but more and more sales will appear during what Amazon calls the “Turkey 5” (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday).

If you want to a one-stop shop on Amazon, where you can see most of the best Black Friday deals, visit the company's Black Friday Deals Week hub. Beginning 17 November, and for 10 days after, it'll list this year's lowest prices and sales across a range of categories.

The biggest Black Friday deals will be available starting at 5pm PST on 22 November for people who want to voice-shop with Alexa. They'll get a seven-hour head start. To order something, just say, "Alexa, what are your deals" followed by "Alexa, add [the item] to my cart." Alexa will confirm this, but if you want, you can set up a 4-digit voice shopping pin with the Alexa app to prevent unintended purchases.

Amazon also has its usual "Gold Box Deals of the Day". However, since it's Black Friday, these sales should kick into high gear. There'll be new deals, every day, including "Lightning Deals", which are limited time and sometimes end in minutes. To stay on top of everything, use Amazon's app, where you can view many deals 24 hours in advance and sign up for alerts. Go here to see deals you're watching.

You can even let the deals come to you via Amazon's daily deals email.

Prime Early Access deals are a type of Lightning Deal that are earmarked for Prime members. (Amazon gives Prime members 30-minute early access to certain deals.) However, all deals are available while supplies last. Prime membership doesn't guarantee you'll be able to purchase a particular deal, and it's possible that a deal could sell out before the end of the early access period, according to Amazon.

Amazon Assistant is a browser plugin for Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Safari, and Microsoft Edge. It's free and easy to install. With it, you can watch for product comparisons that save time and money, access shortcuts to popular Amazon hubs right in your browser, and get notified when deals that you're watching go live with desktop notifications. It also lets you get information about orders and deliveries.

If you want to check a deal's price against what Amazon has charged in the past, try CamelCamelCamel. It's a free Amazon price tracker that monitors millions of products and alerts you when prices drop, so that you can decide if and when to buy. Similarly, the Wikibuy browser extension for Chrome lets you check to see if a deal is at its lowest price on the web and alerts you to any coupon codes you can apply.

Amazon.com has coupons. There's actually an entire section of Amazon that's dedicated to coupons. You can find coupons for electronics, pet supplies, toys, and other items. No scissors or physical coupons required. To get started with Amazon coupons, go to Amazon.com, then click on the link at the top for "Today's Deals." In the menu of subitems, click on "Coupons." You can also use this direct link.

You can browse the most popular coupons, and when you find an item that interests you, you can either click on the "Clip this coupon" button or click on the item to learn more about it. Clicking on the item automatically clips the coupon for you, too. When you're all done shopping, go to your cart and check out like normal. In the cart details, you will see the coupon amounts deducted from your total.

Amazon bought Whole Foods in August 2017, so it is offering in-store discounts on Amazon devices, including the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, and Fire tablets, at over 100 Whole Foods stores. It is also rolling out pop-up stores at select Whole Foods locations in Illinois, Michigan, Florida, California, and Colorado, starting on 13 November. Beginning the week before Black Friday, Amazon will discount these deals: