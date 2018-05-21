The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more

We're expecting the date for Amazon Prime Day to be announced soon, but we predict that Amazon Prime Day will be Tuesday 10 July 2018.

Like Black Friday, it's a chance to pick up some amazing bargains. On Prime Day though, it's all about Amazon. It ends at midnight and when the deals are gone, they're gone.

To get the deals you need to be a Prime member. If you're not, it's high time you signed up for Prime membership - you get 30-days free membership if you've not been a member before. Read more about it here.

It costs £79 a year (or £7.99 a month, if you can't stretch to the one-off payment).

We will be adding deals as we spot them throughout Amazon Prime Day, but you can check out these popular deal pages on Amazon (UK) to see if there is a deal for you already:

Last year you could ask an Alexa-enabled device, such as an Amazon Echo or Amazon Dot, "Alexa, what are your deals?", and you got a two-hour heads up on many Prime Day deals. Try asking Alexa right now, she's always got deals on the go.

Lighting deals go as quick as they arrive and are offered throughout Amazon Prime Day. Check out links below for Lightning deals in key areas on Amazon.co.uk:

Yes you can on selected items. Prime Now is Amazon's free two-hour delivery service available to customers in select postcodes in London, Birmingham, Hertfordshire, Sheffield, Surrey, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Portsmouth and Glasgow. You order something from the dedicated smartphone application or in-browser at primenow.amazon.co.uk and it will be with you, with free delivery, within two hours.

Last year Amazon Prime Now deals included:

30 per cent off select Walkers crisps

40 per cent off select Nescafe coffee

30 per cent off select Coca-Cola bottles and cans

25 per cent off select wine when you buy 6 bottles

20 per cent off select items from Dettol, Vanish and Finish

Prime members who are yet to try Music Unlimited - Amazon's own music streaming service and rival to Spotify and Apple Music can usually do so on the cheap around Prime Day. Last year you could listen for four months for just 99p. Read more about it here.

The service usually costs £7.99 a month for Prime members (or £79 a year on top of Prime membership). You can also listen for just £3.99 on a single Echo or Echo Dot.

Those who want to upgrade to a Family Plan for the whole family to enjoy, from an Individual plan could also do this for a cheaper price.

Amazon Prime costs £79 a year. You can, however, sign up for a free 30-day trial to get the deals. A neat trick is that you are fully entitled to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription after once you've got your shopping deal.

Amazon Prime free trial: UK

UK Amazon Prime free trial: US

As long as you cancel the trial before the end you won't be charged the £79 / $99 yearly subscription. Amazon hopes though that once you've enjoyed some of the benefits you won't hit the cancel button.

Get the dedicated Amazon shopping app on your mobile and turn on notifications. Within the notifications settings you can turn on "Watched" and "Waitlisted Deals" so you don't miss it.

Get £1 back by opting for No-Rush Delivery if you don't need your new bargain straight away.

Rather than going in with a scattergun approach, make a list before you go onto Amazon and be targeted about the products you want. It might be in July, but Amazon Prime Day is a perfect chance to do your Christmas shopping on the cheap.

If you've spotted a good Amazon Prime Day 2017 shopping deal that we've not listed, then let us know @pocketlint.