Best Apple TV apps to try right now

Apple unveiled the new Apple TV in September during its iPhone 6S event, and now that set-top box is widely available to buy online or through Apple's retail stores. That means it's time to start figuring out which Apple TV apps you want to download first.

That's right. The new box lets you choose the apps you want to use. Previously, the old Apple TV would only display a scrollable list of rectangular tiles. These served as app icons that you could click to access pre-installed apps. Apple basically curated those apps, and you only had the ability to use them or hide them. Not much choice, basically. But now, things are different...

The new Apple TV not only comes with an all-new look and interface and remote, but also a new Apple TV App Store. It's young, so there's not too many apps being offered at the moment - things like BBC iPlayer and Sky's NOW TV are promised but not yet available - but there are a few worth checking out nevertheless. And we've rounded them up all the non-gaming apps for you.

Also, if you need help figuring out how to find or download apps, we got you covered. Check out this guide, in which we explain how to search for apps, download apps, re-download apps, and learn more about apps. Phew!