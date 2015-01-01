Best fitness apps: 9 apps to get you moving in 2016

New year, new you. Make of that what you will, but if it is getting fit with the help of your trusty smartphone then you've come to the right place. We have rounded up some of the best fitness apps out there, some free and some paid, to help you get moving and reach your goals in 2016.

Whether you want to track your steps to make sure you are hitting your daily goal, record the number of sets you do in the gym or have a bit of fun when you are working out, there is sure to be one app on this list to help you move off the couch and into the fitness zone.

RunKeeper will track your runs, walks, workouts and bike rides, calculating your running pace, cycling speed, route distance, elevation and calories burnt in real time.

There are training plans with audio coaching including 10K and Full Marathon or you can create your own plan, and you'll also get voice updates while you are exercising to let you know your total mileage, calorie count and speed.

For those using other fitness apps, such as MyFitness Pal, Withings or Fitbit, you can sync Runkeeper.com with them so you can see all the activities you are partaking in, along with your nutrition, sleep cycle and weight progress in one place.

Download for iOS, Android and Windows Phone

Couch to 5K does exactly what you would expect it to - trains you from sitting on the couch to running a 5K. The idea is that you use this app for 20 to 30 minutes, three times a week and by the end of your nine weeks coaching, you'll be able to complete a 5K race.

There are four virtual coaches to choose from including one called Sergeant Block and Couch to 5K will give you human audio cues as you are working out to help guide you through each one.

There is GPS support so you'll be able to map your route and the app will also calculate your distance and pace, as well as let you listen to your favourite playlists thanks to its in-app music player. Additionally, Couch to 5K allows you to track your progress as it provides you with your total distance and average pace.

Download for iOS and Android

Seven sets you the challenge of seven minutes a day for seven months using no more than a chair, wall and your own body weight. You start with three lives but missing one day will lose you a heart and missing three in a month will reset your progress to zero.

Working out every day for seven months will make you a 7/7 champion and you should be in pretty good shape too, but if memory rather than motivation is your problem, Seven also allows you to set up daily reminders.

The app will guide you through the workouts with illustrations, visual timers, spoken instructions and feedback to let you know when to switch between exercise and rest, plus you'll be able to track your progress on graphs and calendars, as well as earn rewards and unlock achievements.

Download for iOS and Android or similar on Windows Phone

The Nike+ Training Club app features over 100 workouts that have been inspired by Nike Master Trainers and athletes to help you achieve your fitness goals whether it is strength, focus or toning.

This app will integrate with Nike+ Running for those that want it and you'll also be able to track your progress including number of workouts, minutes and average calories in NikeFuel, as well as choose the level of workout you want from beginner to intermediate.

There are four-week programs available to keep you motivated and head towards your training goal, plus you can also stream workouts from your phone to a TV or tablet using AirPlay, Chromecast or a HDMI cable.

Download for iOS and Android

The Adrian James Body Transformation Pack features three apps comprising Bootcamp, High Intensity Interval Training and 6-Pack Ab Workout for £3.99, which saves you a little bit of cash compared to buying them separately.

There are three eight-week challenges that come with a points system along with graded exercises which claim to challenge every ability, whether you are a beginner to the fitness game or you're already on your way to the body you want.

No gym equipment is required and the apps come with video demonstrations and audio commentary to make sure you do them right. There is also seven-day meal plan with nutrition tips to help you eat healthily too.

Download iOS

Runtastic will track runs, jogs, bike rides and walking using GPS to map your workouts in real time. The app will calculate your time, distance, pace, elevation change and calories, among other things and it features a personal training diary to help you monitor your progress.

You can compete against yourself by challenging a past activity and there is also a voice coach to provide you with audio feedback based on your personal preferences such as per mile or at certain time.

An integrated music player allows you to listen to your favourite songs while out and about and you can optimise training goals by selecting your heart rate zone, calorie goal or pace goal but you'll need Runtastic Pro for some of these. Runtastic also has the capacity for you to manually enter workouts such as spinning, weight lifting and crossfit and there are a range of other apps in the Runtastic range dedicated to different sports.

Download for iOS, Android or Windows Phone

Fitocracy enables you to work with trainers to reach your fitness goals, as well as stay motivated by joining the Fitocracy community. It claims to make exercise fun by not only allowing you to track any workout, but also earn points, unlock achievements and beat quests.

You can use the free workouts provided by the app or you can create your own and you'll also be able to rearrange workouts, add supersets and circuits or save routines.

The Fitocracy community feature means you can follow other "Fitocrats" for daily inspiration or conversation, as well as support but there is also plenty of competition if you need that to motivate you.

Download for iOS and Android

Gym Geniusis one for the gym goer who wants to track workouts to keep an eye on progress and improve lifts each time, as well as track weight and set loss or gain targets.

This app is a data entry app rather than a program provider, although it does have a few workouts, but if you are looking for an app to help you keep track of what you are doing, Gym Genius enables you to enter sets, reps and weights as you workout, as well as see personal records and previous sessions.

There are graphs for individual exercises an workouts, as well as logs for both and you will also be able to identify your weak areas to adjust your training accordingly.

Download for iOS

It might not be a specific fitness app but the Just Dance Now app is a good one for those that want to get off the couch and start moving, without necessarily spending time lifting weights or running for example.

Just Dance is a rhythm game series that launched in 2009, allowing players to mimic the movements of onscreen dancers using a Wii Remote but it was limited to consoles. The Just Dance Now app lets you play anywhere, anytime and with anyone however, with players using their smartphone as the controller, along with an Internet-connected screen to follow the gameplay.

You can play over a variety of data connections and an unlimited number of people can play together so you can get moving with all your friends and family to a range of songs including Mr Saxobeat, Blurred Lines and Gaga's Just Dance.

Download for iOS and Android