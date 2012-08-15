Best iPad games: Shooters

There is quite a bit of power in the iPad, especially the more recent models, which can match the sort of graphics you would expect from a games console. This means the door has been unlocked to big-budget apps and full-featured shooters.

Most push the iPad to its absolute limit and some even take advantage of extra power such as from the A5X chip in the new iPad. Here is Pocket-lint's rundown of the best iPad shooting apps that can be downloaded right now.

Playing a contestant in a bizarre splatter-gameshow, you are guided through some of the most gorgeous graphics we've seen on any handheld console or device. The stroll through each level's decaying landscape will frequently be interrupted by mutants and other deformed denizens, which you must dispatch with great prejudice. Essentially, that's it. Blast everything that moves, and some things that don't. Your feet will plod along to the next encounter as soon as you complete the last, and you need only worry about the shooting itself and moving your head about to target.

Certainly, Rage HD will win no prizes for depth of gameplay or, even, originality (think rail shooters such as House of the Dead, all the way back to Operation Wolf in the arcades), but it will be, and should be, lauded for its sense of fun and simply amazing graphics. Read More

Price: £1.49

Rating: 4/5

A corrupt government agency, a nasty leaked chemical that has caused widespread zombiefication and you take charge of the only characters that can save the day? That's right it's Resident Ev....sorry, Zombie Infection HD on the iPad. Anyone who is familiar with Gameloft will be aware of two-things: the French games publisher produces some high-quality and enjoyable games for the iPhone and the iPad and that, more often than not, these games are quite blatantly ripped off from other successful titles (see Shrek Kart, Blokus, and Gangstar: West Coast Hustle).

But as we said, the games are high quality and the gameplay is always good - so we'll let Gameloft off for its lack of originality and instead concentrate on what it does do well. Zombie Infection HD is no exception to this rule. It's not a cuddly, cartoon-style zombie-fest; a full on survival horror mode complete with gore, violence and lots and lots of blood.

Price: £2.99

Rating: 5/5

The FPS has come a long way since the likes of Wolfenstein and Doom, and not many of us would have guessed that we'd be able to play a decent shooter on our mobile phones - well ladies and gentleman that time has come. In what is a pretty basic formulae, there are buddy challenges, team battles and a very brutal online-only deathmatch mode. All of which consist mainly of walking round killing as much as possible with your given weapons. You'll get a mix of automatic and precision rifles, grenades, rocket launcher and thankfully a shotgun is present also.

All the controls are where you need them, and you'll be switching through weapons and slapping folk about with the butt of your gun in no time at all. The playability is increased somewhat because firing is done for you, however this doesn't seem to detract from the skill, as it takes all your concentration to target on the small screen.

Price: 69p

Rating: 5/5

At its core, Dead Space is a survival horror game, featuring cunning use of ambient darkness and enough cinematic jumps and bumps to make it possibly the scariest experience you could have with an iPhone or iPad. At times, it's so tense that it's hard to play it for a particularly long period, and while EA Mobile advises that you wear headphones for the best experience, that may be just a step too far for some. As it is, those with a particularly nervous disposition would be well advised to keep a spare pair of underwear to hand.

Graphically, Dead Space for all iOS devices is brilliant, with finely crafted tones and aesthetics, and is as close to a console experience as you can get. However, it's even better on the iPad 2, as the game is one of those that has been optimised for the new generation of Apple's tablet. The extra power of its new graphics processor is used to great effect on, er, great effects. If you're the proud owner of an iPad 2, this has to be on your essentials list.

Price: £2.99

Rating: 5/5

How does Dead Trigger work? Basically you are stuck in a city full of a tonne of zombies and you need to blow each of their heads off. Simple enough really. The fun comes in how the head blowing-off process is implemented.

Dead Trigger gives you a big map of the city, with either a main quest or other side quests. Pretty much everything you do earns you loot - things like guns and health packs which can be used to help out in your ongoing battle against the zombies.

The actual shooting is very straightforward. Basically aim for the head to get rid of a zombie in one go, or fill their bodies with plentiful rounds. Careful though because you will either run out of ammo or get overwhelmed by baddies if you do the latter. Read more

Price: Free

Rating: 4/5

Based on Treyarch's console version and adapted by the folks at Ideaworks Game Studio, the FPS will see you blasting your way through hordes of the undead in single or multiplayer modes.

And it's multiplayer where the action is, which is fortunate as the game supports up to four players battling it out at any one time, with voice-chat to boot. There's only one map available at the moment, Kino der Toten, but more should follow because there will be free content updates coming.

Another nice addition is 50 levels of Dead-Ops Arcade, a top-down mini game found within the original console title. Anyone splashing out the £4.99 download price should see pretty regular updates including all sorts of features, upgrades and maps - so you should certainly get your money's worth.

Price: £4.99

Rating: 4/5

Think Halo but on the iPad, N.O.V.A 3 is all about fast-paced action, incredible graphics and inventive gameplay. The original N.O.V.A set the standard for iOS gaming, giving you a console-quality play for the price of an iOS app.

Things have come on a long way since then, now you get things such as vehicles and additional powers as well as plenty of new weapons and a continued storyline which follows on from the second. Better still you and friends can all jump inside the same vehicle and wreak havoc. This really is an impressive game let alone an app. Well worth a download, especially if you have something like the new iPad, which makes this app look spectacular.

Price: £4.99

Rating: 4/5

