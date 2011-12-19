Best iPad photography apps

The iPad 2 lured many punters in with its front and back facing cameras. Sure a tablet isn't the first thing you think of when it comes to photography but actually that giant screen makes an excellent viewfinder.

All that space meant more of a play area for app designers which is great when you need the odd extra slider for a photo app. The result has been a huge influx of top quality photo apps designed with the iPad in mind. Pocket-lint has got down to business and rounded up the few that we think you should have.

This arty app enables you to create your very own digital silkscreen print, just like pop artist Andy Warhol's famous works featuring stars such as Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and er, Chairman Mao. Using a snap from your built-in camera, or an existing image from your library, you can make your own Warhol-style creation by following the in-app instructions and cropping and painting the image accordingly. Along the way you can view images and videos to get the inside track on Warhol and his techniques.

It was Warhol himself who once quipped: "In the future, everybody will be world famous for 15 minutes". And thanks to this new app, you can go one better and get your own 15 days of fame simply by entering your chosen digital print into a competition via Facebook or Twitter, as the winning images will be displayed in The Andy Warhol museum in Pittsburgh (for 15 days each). Read More

iTunes: Link

Price: £1.49

Rating: 4/5

Like many other photo apps, PhotoToaster enables you to apply lots of different effects to your snaps, making them look like vintage photos if you choose. You can crop your photos using three different frame formats (square, vertical rectangle or horizontal rectangle). A comprehensive range of presets (split into basic, deluxe and supreme) will let you change the appearance of your snaps. There are plenty of options on offer including coloured filters, along with retro effects to make your pictures look like polaroids, lomo snaps or vintage sepia prints.

The nifty bit is when the effects are applied, the result is live so that you can see what your snap will look like in less than a second. If you don't like it, you can either "undo" what you've just done or select a different effect. When you're done you can either save the image to your picture gallery or send it via email or SMS or post it to facebook and tumblr. This is a great little app that offers plenty of flexibility. Read More

iTunes: Link

Price: £1.49

Rating: 4/5

The idea behind this app is that you can turn your raw video footage from your iDevice into properly edited videos to share with your pals. And the best bit is that you can do it in just three easy steps. Firstly, you need to choose your video clips and/or photos from the library on your gadget. Secondly, you use your Apple gadget's camera to film yourself talking about the pictures or videos in your 'movie'. Then, thirdly, you select a song from your music library to use as the soundtrack.

Now you've done the easy stuff, the app takes care of the tricky bit by automatically editing together your original footage with your commentary to make a documentary-style video. You can then upload the finished article directly to Facebook or YouTube from the app. Read More

iTunes: Link

Price: Free

Rating: 4/5

With this photo booth-related app from the makers of Hipstamatic, you'll be able to re-live those moments of having your picture taken in a foul-smelling, dreary box; with the resulting image (after the obligatory 5 minute wait) giving you a look akin to a serial killer. It's just as well that the image would only be your official passport photo for the next 10 years.

Once you have everyone you want in frame, hit the button and you'll get four shots with four different retro effects, whereby you can share one or all of the photos through the usual channels. Time, date and location are also included and new packs of lens are available every now and again through in-app purchases. Read More

iTunes: Link

Price: 69p

Rating: 5/5

Not only is Touch Retouch cheap, it's also extremely simple to use. Just load a picture into the software, paint on the section you want to remove, click "Go", and it will magically disappear before your eyes. You can change the size of the brush so you can be more accurate with the area you paint over, and if you make a mistake, you can redo or use the eraser to refine the area you've selected. There's also a lasso tool to mark around a zone, so you don't have to scribble all over it, and you can pinch and zoom a picture as you see fit, allowing for the most intricate of editing.

Pictures can be grabbed from the device's library (or from camera, if there is one) and there are a couple of in-built training videos that can be played when you start up the application. As a cheap and simple photo manipulation tool, Touch Retouch presses all the right buttons, and is essential for any amateur photographer who doesn't have the time or inclination to spend hours on editing. Read More

iTunes: Link

Price: 69p

Rating: 4/5

Colour Splash is also available for the iPhone but the iPad's large screen, makes it perfect fit for Apple's tablet. It's mind-bogglingly simple, but its end products don't look it. You see, it takes a picture, photograph, whatever, and allows you to colourise one section while the rest remains black and white. It's a photographic technique that has been knocking around for years, but has never been so easy to emulate.

As soon as you import a pic (from the iPad's libraries) into the software, it turns grey. Then, using just your finger, you can restore the colour wherever you touch. That's it. The clever part is that the size of the brush remains constant, no matter how much you zoom into the shot - which you can do to the nth degree - so you can use the same finger for very fine edging. There's not much more to it, but if you want to create interesting art or photo results, Color Splash is definitely a cannon you should add to your arsenal. Read More

Market: iTunes

Price: £1.19

Rating: 5/5

This app is absolutely essential for the keen photographer, but so simple that it could be used by anyone. It's an application made up of a multitude of photo processing filters from Tiffen, a company best know for it's Photoshop (and other image manipulation software) add-ons. That's it. Cunningly simple. However, the graphical user interface is so intuitive, and the processing modes so quick, that it turns snaps into professional looking photographs with, seemingly, such little effort that you need never go back into the dark room again.

Photo fx Ultra capitalises on the iPads big screen and touchscreen and offers all of its various filters and processing modes (68 in total, in 7 categories, and split into hundreds of defaults) in easy to access menus, all of which pop up at the tap on the screen. But, and this is the best bit, no matter what filter you're viewing, an instant thumbnail preview will give you a good idea of the final result. Indeed, there's even more options than we can list here, but half the fun is playing around with the software, as we do on a daily basis. You aren't even limited to manipulating shots captured on the (elusive) iPad Camera Connection Kit, as it'll happily munch away on pictures you've dragged across via iTunes. Read More

Market: iTunes

Price: £2.99

Rating: 5/5

Simple yet highly effective, Diptich is about producing pairs and triples of photos that compliment each other. The app is very simple to use and, like Instagram, allows for a extremely diverse range of sharing across social networks like Twitter and Facebook, as well as being able to post direct to blogging software like Tumblr.

The actual app itself works very straightforwardly. You needn't do much else than adjust things like hue and saturation, and the actual borders between shots themselves. Keeping it simple is the name of the game with this app, as it is how Diptich's look best. Give it a download and get experimenting.

Market: iTunes

Price: £0.69

Rating: 4/5

Definitely one of the most powerful in tablet photo editing softwares currently available. Photoshop Express behaves like a baby brother of the bigger and more powerful desktop software. That doesn't mean it is a slouch, far from it. Instead it focusses on the important stuff you might use daily on a tablet and gets it spot on. Cropping images, effects, vignetting and many others are all done by one single tap.

All these rather juicy Photoshop features, unlike the desktop person, do not set you back the cost of a small car to own. As free apps go there isn't many more action packed available and those who plan on getting up to some serious photography with their iPads should definitely own this.

Market: iTunes

Price: Free

Rating: 5/5

Any other apps you can think of that we might have missed? Let us know in the comments below ...