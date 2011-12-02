The best Android shopping apps come for free. After all, why would someone charge you for one when you're about to spend so much money with them because of it? So, picking a bunch out from the Android Market and downloading until you find the ones that work for you is not such a bad idea.

At the same time, we're well aware that you're someone with little time on your hands and, besides, we don't want you to be wasting your data in the process. So, here are Pocket-lint's best Android shopping app suggestions and, if you care to make any of your own in the comments, then we'll be sure to add them in.

There’s already a dedicated Hot UK Deals app but what Basket Buddy adds is immediacy and convenience. The app works by tapping into the GPS module on your phone and overlaying a Google map with the information from the HUKD website. You then get an idea of whether or not there are any smoking bargains right on your doorstep.

The app works very smoothly indeed with a nice clear UI pinpointing the shops you need to get to, where they are and a click-through to an in-app page detailing all the deals available at that location. While it might not be worth heading down to a certain store because of any one offer, what we did find useful was checking the app when we found ourselves in places like Tesco, Sainsbury’s and other supermarkets. Flip open the phone, fire up Basket Buddy and, whaddya know, there’s a 94p Loyd Grossman pasta sauce for next time all we can be bothered to do is heat up some spaghetti and open a jar. Read more

Google Play: Link

Price: Free

Rating: 4/5

There are already some pretty hefty internet market websites out there in the shape of Gumtree, eBay and Craigslist but somehow EggDrop has just about found enough of an angle to justify its existence. The focus here is that it’s not so much about what’s for sale but what’s for sale near you. What’s nice is that you still get the feeling that there are bargains to be had. The seller posts their item along with its location, a picture, description and a price tag, and it’s up to you then to make an offer if you see fit. The offers stay good until the seller decides to accept one and the deal is done. Pretty straight forward stuff.





What it has over eBay is that it feels a lot more instant with everything a Buy It Now type scenario and no one sitting around until the last minute waiting for lots to expire. It also, of course, gives you an opportunity to shop according to what’s nearby and EggDrop really hammers this home by allowing you to search for items on a map view. Read more





Google Play: Link

Price: Free

Rating: 3.5/5

Amazon was partly responsible for the popularisation of online shopping and has long been a first port of call for shoppers looking for a bargain. They've long since expanded the selection on offer to more than just books and DVDs, you can now get all manner of toys, tools, furniture and gadgetry from the online retailer. Having their app in pocket, nestled in your smartphone, is one of the smartest shopping tools you can take with you when you hit the high street.

The Amazon Mobile app offers not only the chance to search and buy items using your existing account, but will also let you make wishlists on the move. A clever feature is that it will let you scan barcodes, so you can do an instant price comparison, without having to type in the name of the item. If it's a bargain online, you can add it to your basket and pay for it through your phone. Accessing Amazon has never been easier, no matter where you are and what you're doing.

Google Play: Link

Price: Free

Rating: 5/5

Lovefilm By Post will basically allow you to do everything you want with your Lovefilm account on your phone except the important part - watch films. All the same, you can search through the 70,000-odd titles on DVD and Blu-ray with a swipe of your finger which are all broken down into categories and include reviews, ratings and the odd trailer which you can actually watch this time. The most important thing of all though is that you can add any you like the look of to your rentals list as well as do as much admin, re-ordering and spring cleaning to your upcoming mail-outs as you wish.

Naturally, there’s also the opportunity to peruse the Lovefilm game archives where you can filter by console as well as game genre. If that’s not enough for you, and you really want to be able to rent and stream on the move, then your best bet to go and buy an iPad where it all becomes possible. Read More

Google Play: Link

Price: Free

Rating: 4/5

In the early days of Android, and indeed until very recently, we'd have advised you to download Pocket Auctions for eBay access and use instead of the official eBay app. To begin with, it was because an official eBay app didn't exist and, since, it's been because Pocket Auctions was both more reliable and better. Sadly, times have changed and Pocket Auctions has started spamming its users with unwanted listings, so it's the official eBay app all the way.

What you get is pretty much what you expect. Full access to your message centre, your auction items, your watch list and all the browsing you can eat which also includes a handy eBay deals section. In fact, there's very little on the major site that you won't find on the app but there is one thing on your mobile that you can't get on the web version - a barcode scanner. Solid, handy and an obvious download.

Google Play: Link

Price: Free

Rating: 4/5

Ocado is a home delivery service that's most famous for selling Waitrose products and delivering them to your door (it also sells its own other stuff like flowers and books - bet you didn't know that), so you don't have to traipse around the supermarket bored.

The free app lets you add food to your shopping basket throughout the week before it's then sent out to you at a delivery time of your choosing. The interface is incredibly clean with various views to make it easier to understand, and the idea that you can be on the bus doing your food shop is incredibly appealing and in practice easy. Once you're ready to commit, you can then choose a delivery date, opt for a cheaper one if someone else in your area has also gone for the same slot and then pay. No computer to faff with, no hour wasted in your local supermarket.

Google Play: Link

Price: Free

Rating: 5/5

Groupon has taken the world by storm on the web and this app allows you to access all the deals wherever you are from your mobile phone without all the fuss of going through a browser. Sign in and the app will remember all of your chosen Groupon locations to save you manually changing to check out all the deals within travel distance, including, of course, the National Deal.

On top of that, you can set the app to send you notifications of your deals to your phone and at what time to do so. It can make a rather good piece of breakfast browsing or even something for last thing at night - although for the latter and you might just have missed the hottest offers if they happened to get mobbed early doors.

Google Play: Link

Price: Free

Rating: 5/5

O2's take on location-based deals is an app that's especially for O2 customers, granting them access to some pretty juicy offers. Brands such as Yo Sushi! and Halfords are involved in the deals setup, with significant savings to be made on things like food and shopping. The Odeon is even offering half price adult and teenager tickets between Sunday and Thursday. Deals are instantly redeemable and nearly all of the 30 partners O2 have teamed up with have something good to offer.

If you are struggling to get your head round exactly how the app works, hit info - inside is a step by step guide to using Priority Moments. We definitely like the idea of network specific deals, especially given that O2 is claiming a possible £105 saving per month. Whilst we expect that only applies to the biggest of spenders, the odd cheap cinema trip or half price spa treatment (if that's your thing), is definitely worth indulging in. Read More

Google Play: Link

Price: Free

Rating: 3/5

It's debatable as to how useful to do lists on phones are. Sometimes you just can't beat the convenience and simplicity of a pencil and paper. That said, if you do decide that that's a simplicity that you'd like to beat, then it's Out of Milk that's going to be the app to do it for you. Out of Milk is, at its core, a shopping list app, only done rather well.

You can add items manually or by scanning a barcode and it's all very swift because it's got bags of presets stored. So, if you start with an S, sausages, salmon and such spring up very quickly. It's also quick to cross things off by simply pressing and holding on each item. A spice list is a recent addition to allow you to keep a permanent record of which you have and which you don't. Finally, if you really get into Out of Milk, you can go pro and start sharing your shopping habits and such too.

Google Play: Link

Price: Free

Rating: 4/5

With this handy app, all you have to do is scan in the barcodes of your store cards - or enter them manually if there's only a membership number - and the app then recreates a suitable version of the barcode on your screen which can be called up at any time. The idea is that while you're in the shopping queue at Budgens, you whip out your phone, load up the Key Ring app, select Budgens from your menu and it'll bring up your barcode ready to have scanned by the shop assistant when they're done totting up your groceries or you can run it through yourself if you're at a self service machine. Either way, it's easy loyalty points without having to take anything out of your wallet or remember to put it in there in the first place.

Once your cards are stored in your phone, the details are backed up in the cloud, so you've no need to worry about losing your handset or having to input all the details again when you decide to upgrade. The other major advantage is that you can scan the same loyalty card details into the phones of all your family members so that you're all collecting reward points on the same account. Read More

Google Play: Link

Price: Free

Rating: 3/5

Barcode Scanner is probably more basic than the likes of Google Goggles and Shopper but it seems to be the more effective for it. It's really very simple. It's a barcode or QR code scanner and it works in a matter of seconds. Just hold it up to whatever you're trying find out more info on it and it's usually figured it all out while you're still adjusted for optimum positioning.

What you get back is core info about the product and then options to go and find it on Shopper, perform a product search or a web search. As it turns out, most lead to pretty much the same results anyway but it's nice to have the choice.

Google Play: Link

Price: Free

Rating: 3/5

Well, it wouldn't exactly be fair to have Ocado in without Tesco but we'll be giving the other supermarkets a miss for now. Tesco Groceries demands that you sign in to begin with - and do watch out if you're not a member or you'll get clobbered with the rewards scheme. That annoyance to once side, it's very nicely designed for booking your delivery slot, searching for and choosing your shopping and even scanning in your own items too.

What's also a good touch is that you can add your own quick shopping list at the bottom of the home screen so that you can more or less one tap your standard order and then augment it with special items if you choose. Surprisingly sexy for a shopping app.

Google Play: Link

Price: Free

Rating: 4.5/5

