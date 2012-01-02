Best iPhone navigation apps

Getting lost is so last century. After all, with a mobile device in your pocket packing more satellite navigational tech than the rocket that took man to the moon back in the 1960s (probably) and a wealth of locational apps adorning the various app stores / markets / worlds there really is no excuse for ending up somewhere you shouldn't be.

But with so many out there, which ones to choose? Pocket-lint selects its favourite iPhone navigation apps, so you'll never go array again. Until you run out of battery that is.....

Garmin StreetPilot

Anyone familiar with Garmin's satnav devices will be right at home with the company's iOS attempt. It basically turns your iPhone into a mini satnav, complete with all the options and buttons that you're used to. The route planning options are the same, the extra features such as points on interest and Google local search are the same, and even the maps, lane assistance images and 3D buildings are the same. You can also make use of the Garmin live traffic info, although you will have to pay extra for this - £2.99 a month or £21.99 for a year.

Speed camera warnings are free though. What's great about the StreetPilot app is it works directly with your iPhone's GPS features. It doesn't even need a 3G signal to load maps - they're all stored right on your handset (it's a hefty 809MB download mind). If you're looking for a mobile navigation solution, you could do much worse than Garmin's effort. The fact that maps are stored on your phone is fantastic, and the fact that it still works with no mobile coverage is very handy for anyone who lives in a 3G not-spot.

iTunes: Link

Price: £39.99

Rating: 4/5

The previous version of CoPilot's satnav app has proved so popular that it's been given a full makeover. The UI has been completely revamped so that frequently used features are easier to reach. You'll also be given the choice of three different routes, so you can either vary your route each time you travel or avoid traffic depending on the time of day. You'll also have the ability to re-route simply by dragging the onscreen route to a different location - useful if you want to avoid a specific road or roundabout.

The ActiveTraffic function takes into account real-time traffic speeds in order to calculate the fastest route and avoid any unnecessary delays. The app also has social networking integration - you can share your journey details using in-app Twitter updates or check in with Facebook Places, making it easy to keep in touch with your pals if you're travelling in convoy. One of the most comprehensive navigation apps around. Read More

iTunes: Link

Price: £24.99

Rating: 5/5

As well as the most up-to-date maps, the latest version of the TomTom app brings with it a useful new feature that means you can plan multiple stops in your route. This is particularly good if you're on a long drive and you need to plan a few breaks away from the wheel, or if you're on a trip that requires picking people up along the way. You can plan a journey with up to five stops, meaning that you don't have to plan each route separately - a first for a TomTom app.





Along with the updated features, you'll get all the usual stuff like the fastest traffic routes available (powered by HD Traffic), speed camera alerts, and daily free map updates. Whats' more, you can take your pick from a selection of celebrity voices - including Homer Simpson, Darth Vader and C-3PO - which are available as in-app purchases for £3.49. You'll also be able to customise your app with various map colours and car symbols. Well worth the sub-£50 asking price.





iTunes: Link

Price: £49.99

Rating: 5/5

Heads Up Navigator: 3D Augmented Reality Navigation may have a preposterously long name, but it's very useful indeed. Especially if you're the type of person that is flummoxed by even the most basic of maps. The idea is simple, the app combines Google Maps with AR, so that you can use the camera on your phone to determine where you are and which way to go. The map appears in a box in the corner of the screen and can be made bigger when you need a close look. It also rotates as you move so you know what direction you're going in.

You can set the maps to show the conventional road view or a satellite view if you want to view things in a more literal way. You can also add locations or landmarks to make it easier for you to navigate or just to make a record of memorable places. If your map-reading skills leave a lot to be desired, then this is the app for you. If you prefer, you can shell out 69p for an advertisement-free version. Read More

iTunes: Link

Price: Free

Rating: 3/5

ForeverMap is a simple concept but an important one nonetheless. Rather than a gateway to a bunch of maps stored on an internet server, it allows you to download complete cartographic data to your handset to access without the need of any kind of connection. Naturally, the downside is that it takes up what can be a precious amount of storage space on your phone, but ForeverMap gets around this by allowing the user the choice of which city or country maps to download individually.

ForeverMap works well and will keep you covered all over the UK and the rest of Europe. Certainly handy for holidays. Read More

iTunes: Link

Price: £1.49

Rating: 4/5

There are plenty of GPS-based apps for smartphones, which no doubt function very well, but if you're serious enough about your skiing to warrant a piece of software that can map your route and beam your precise whereabouts, you want something that will do the job and do it well. This is precisely what Satski should deliver. One of the best things about this app is its offline capabilities, as after you've worked out where you want to go you just download the relevant map from the Satski website.

Other features include geotagging photos; buddy tracking, as long as your "buddy" has the app downloaded; Real Time Replays, which allow you to review the slopes you have skied as well as see how far you've travelled, and a whole host of resort info. If that little lot wasn't enough, it can also get you out of a fix by providing crucial information to emergency services. There's a wealth of resorts in the data base, the full list of which can be found on the Satski website. If you're going Skiing and want to be in the know, then this really is a peach. Read More

iTunes: Link

Price: £1.49

Rating: 4/5

ForeverMap has been designed by Skobbler, the Berlin-based company behind the popular iPhone satnav app and the good news is that it doesn't rely on a data connection. Basically, it does the job of Google Maps, using maps from the OpenStreetMap platform, but whereas Google Maps uses your data connection to load map info, ForeverMap Europe has all of the maps already downloaded onto your phone.

The maps are pretty detailed, with locations given for certain shops and POIs depending on whether they've been imputed by the OpenStreetMap community. There's even some Wikipedia info on selected POIs.You can search by city, street or POI and the app even saves your search history to make locating quicker for future queries. The app will also give you route calculation info including an estimated journey time. Read More

iTunes: Link

Price: £1.49

Rating: 4/5

The latest iteration of Google Earth lets you explore underwater landscapes on your iDevice, adding bathymetry and ocean layer content to the mix. The app lets you dive below the surface of the ocean (not literally, you understand), where you can explore underwater canyons. To look around, you just swipe the screen with two fingers or you can reset the view by clicking the north arrow on the compass.

As well as the all the new sub-aqua malarkey, you can also do all the usual stuff that Google Earth lets you do such as view Wikipedia articles. A great app for reference, or just for fun and best of all, it's free.

iTunes: Link

Price: Free

Rating: 5/5

