Best selling iPhone apps of all time

There are app lists and there are app lists. This one, however, is neither of those. This one is the app list. It's the app list because it represents not just what Pocket-lint thinks are good apps - although incidentally, it's well worth keeping you eye on those - but what the entire world makes of them. These are the most download apps for the iPhone ever.

There's two lists, you'll notice. The first is the top 10 paid apps, most interesting because it seems the secret to get them downloaded is to charge just 59p. The second list is the free ones and the trick there appears to be to make sure your icon is blue. All suggestions as to why that is are welcome in the comments below. Enjoy.

More of a phenomenon than an app, Angry Birds was the stand out iPhone software story from 2010. It's spawned cuddly toys, comedy sketch videos, cakes, ginergbread houses, LEGO and iPhone accessories as well. If you haven't played it, it's all about a bunch of birds so incensed at having their eggs stolen by some pigs that they're willing to catapult themselves at their enemy to get them back. And please, don't ask us why the pigs green. We don't know. 59p

Doodle Jump, or Doodle Jump - BE WARNED: Insanely Addictive! to give it its full title, was the Angry Birds before Angry Birds turned up. It's still a great game as you guide Doodle the Doodler up and up and up the screen with the help of jet packs, propeller hats, rockets and all sorts and all by just using the accelerometer in your phone to steer him left and right. 59p

If you haven't heard of WhatsApp Messenger, it's probably because you're on a contract with plenty of text messages. Its a service that turns all your chat, text, MMS and all that jazz into something that takes place over your data connection, be it 3G or Wi-Fi. As a result, there's not hidden costs, no international charges and no need to start adding buddies. It just uses your contacts book. 59p

Guitar Hero/Rock Band but actually quite good on your phone. That's what Tap Tap Revenge 3 is all about. You don't have to try to cram your whole hand onto your mobile screen. It's just a case of tapping out some classics with three of your fingers. There's also a decent live chat system if you happen to have a connection. It's since been surpassed by Tap Tap Revenge 4 but not in terms of the stats. 59p

God games haven't been a particularly well catered for market on the iPhone. Whether it's because it's hard to fit the large scope of the concept onto a small screen or because Pocket God has already cleaned up is hard to tell. The game gets round the size issue by breaking the whole experience into mini episodes and by keeping enough humour to make the whole thing light. Well worth a play. 59p

Pretty much the best radio app out there, Tunein Radio allows you to access to all local AM and FM stations and with a seriously good interface as well. You can pause and rewind live transmissions up to 30 minutes back and use it to play MP3 and AAC files in the background while using other apps like Safari. It uses the RadioTime directory which offers around 40,000 shows and stations to choose from. 59p

Flight Control is a weirdly addictive game where you have to guide a constant stream of air traffic safely down onto the runway without crashing them into one another. All you need to do is swipe your finger around the phone screen to indicate the path you'd like each one to take. Naturally, the action gets faster and more furious as you get through the levels. Do real air traffic controllers play this? 59p

Matching up different coloured shapes so that you clear them off the screen has never been so much fun. Well, apart from Tetris, of course, and all sorts of other similar games on the theme. All the same, Bejeweled 2 is the current puzzle app of choice and brings you all sorts of little boosts and bonuses as well as the Blitz version of the game which lets you play it over Facebook. 59p

Essentially the same theory as Flight Control but coming from the other direction is the success story that is Traffic Rush. Where the former is all about the path of movement, this one is all about the speed things happen. The idea is slow down and speed up cars at a crossroads junction to make sure they don't smash into each other and keep the traffic running smoothly. 59p

Hmm, well, we reckon you've got a pretty good idea about this one given that we talked about its bigger brother just up there a few paragraphs. Naturally, there's no point in downloading this version especially as the most recent game in the series is actually free as well. All the same, if you really must it's 59p.

Unsurprising to find the ridiculously well visited social network and internet phenomenon at number one of the all time free apps for iPhone. All the same, it is an incredibly well put together piece of software with the last upgrade offering a great GUI incorporating a photos carousel and the ever increasing Facebook Places functionality. If you don't have it already, you probably don't have an iPhone. Free

Oddly, it's possibly not the best application for accessing this institution of an online auction website but it certainly does the trick. You can use the app for all the features you'd need off the top of your head, including monitoring your auctions, your watched items and your messaging centre as well. Free

Google Mobile is the app that lets you experience some of those nice bits of software that Google made specially for Android but on the iPhone instead. New to the party is Google Goggles which sits alongside the Google Voice Search, Contact Search and some good old fashioned internet search as well. You can get round most of this with what's already on iOS but it's not quite the same. Free

Around since the days when you actually had to dial numbers of an over the phone service, Shazam is still rocking it out on the iPhone. Yes, there are probably other bits of music recognition software out there these days but it's still done using one of the best systems around. The biggest improvement and change from the good old days is probably the way you can tag an organise the tracks you discover. Much better than when you had to scribble it down on a piece of paper. Free

What can often feel like a bit of a luxury on your desktop actually works out as a superb way to pass the time on the iPhone. Google Earth lets you travel from one side of the world to the other and all with the swish of your finger. Unlike Google Maps, you don't need a connection to be able to use it and it offers a much more flexible, geographic view of our planet and all that's there. Free

It's taken a while for Skype to turn up on the iPhone in full but it's just about made it. There's always been the chat element but, thanks to the front facing camera on the iPhone 4, you can now use the Skype app to make video calls over 3G or Wi-Fi. What that's going to cost you in data over mobile broadband is another thing though. Free

Movies by Flixter, with Rotten Tomatoes is your one stop shop for heading out to the cinema or catching a film at home. It'll bring you cinema times and locations, lists of new release films and DVDs, film reviews courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes, show you trailers and even allow you to rent or but movies straight to your device. If you're into film and you watch them regularly, then this is the app to have. Free

There had to be space somewhere for the original finger flicker and No.8 on the all time most downloaded free apps list is that place. What's great about this time wasting classic is that it actually depicts time wasting. It's all about chucking a screwed up piece of paper into a rubbish bin on the other side of a room. It's office basketball and just the kind of game you can imagine as the afternoon's activity at certain public companies. Still awesome. Free

Bump made its name as the app that was responsible for the 1 billionth download from the App Store and is an ever-so-slightly pointless but quite socially amusing way of transferring information from one phone to another by, essentially, bumping one handset into another. You can share music, photos, messages, videos, locations, calendar events, become Facebook friends and pretty much anything else you want. What's quite nice about it is that it's done privately via its own Bump internet servers.

Quite a coup for Sky to get its news app onto this list but its managed it. One of the reasons might be that it's actually a really good app. It allows you to watch Sky News live over 3G or Wi-Fi as well as bring you stories from the UK, the world, stories on showbiz, sport and a weather forecast as well. Covers pretty much all the news you'd want to consume while on the hoof. Free

