Key Takeaways Deleting unnecessary stock apps on smart TVs can make navigation easier and free up space for content you care about.

"Classic" content apps often offer poor quality shows and movies compared to mainstream recognizable options like Netflix.

Fawesome may have some decent content, but overall, alternatives like Tubi offer better quality options for free streaming.

One of the banes of many smart TVs is all the bloatware that comes pre-installed. I'm not talking about apps people want and expect, like Netflix, Max, or Spotify -- I mean the ones you've never heard of before. Or if you have, they have dubious value next to the recognizable options out there. That's one of the reasons people invest in add-on media streamers, which offer better control from the get-go, even if some of them still ship with bloat.

It can be cumbersome or impossible to delete stock apps, so you'll have to check with your TV's manufacturer to see if it's an option. When it is, however, I suggest deleting the items below. At the least, you'll make it easier to navigate your homescreen, and in some cases you might free up space for the software you do care about.

1 "Classic" content apps

CBS Television

To be clear, I don't mean every app that hosts older movies and TV shows, and certainly not Turner Classic Movies. Instead, I'm thinking of generically-named apps that regurgitate content because the rights are free or cheap -- no one's paying to see Flipper or Gunsmoke on Netflix. Really, these apps seem geared to exploit nostalgic seniors who don't already have box sets on VHS or DVD.

What's tragic is that the content often deserves a better presentation. It's usually DVD-quality at best, and sometimes oddly squashed or pixelated. Yes, things like old Westerns may be a tough sell in a world that also has 1883, No Country for Old Men, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, but cultural touchstones shouldn't be treated as throwaways used to deliver ads.

2 Fawesome

Inferior to free alternatives

Amazon

It almost feels unfair to single Fawesome out, since it's one of many free, ad-supported services providing movies and shows on-demand, and it does have things worth watching. The issue is that for every masterpiece like Halloween or Aguirre: The Wrath of God, it seems to have a dozen old Westerns or straight-to-streaming schlock offerings.

Its quality ratio is inferior to alternatives like Tubi, which is saying something given how infamous that service is for its B movies. Go download that if it's not already pre-installed.

3 Redbox

Strength is still in kiosks

Redbox

You could do worse, but there's not much point to the online version of Redbox in 2024. Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft all have their own storefronts for buying and renting video, baked directly into their platforms. The only reason to use Redbox is if your TV isn't equipped with any of those platforms, and even then you should still be able to access services like Prime Video. The company's strength is still its kiosks, which rent out discs for cheap.

4 CoComelon

Honestly, a last resort for kids entertainment

TV CoComelon

A lot of babies and toddlers love CoComelon, and being a dad myself, I recognize that it might be a necessary evil to keep kids happy. If it's at all possible, though, try to steer your kids towards something with better educational value, or at least better production value -- its CG looks like it's 20 years old.

When services like PBS Kids and Disney+ are out there, CoComelon should be a last resort. Heck, you can watch Bluey for free on YouTube.

5 iHeartRadio

Better served elsewhere

iHeartRadio

Like Redbox, this app has little raison d'être on your TV. Yes, you get access to numerous North American radio stations, as well as podcasts and music playlists -- but even if you want those things on a living room screen, you'll be better served by apps like TuneIn, Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.

In fact, iHeart is mainly known for its control of AM and FM radio stations in the US, which is what a lot of people are trying to escape when they sign up for internet streaming.

6 Newsmax

Far from an unbiased news source

Samsung

This choice is going to sound overly political, but Newsmax just isn't worth your time if you care about factual journalism. It's openly skewed towards a right-wing point of view -- and while every outlet has its biases, the best make some attempt at neutrality, and that's important for seeing the complete picture.

Speaking of which, the focus on American politics is intense here, so you're not going to get much in the way of international events or nuanced looks at science and culture. For those sorts of things, you're better off with outlets like Reuters or the BBC.

FAQ

Q: So which apps are worth keeping on a smart TV?

I hate to say it, but for the most part, it's the best-known ones: Netflix, Hulu, Max, YouTube, Spotify, TuneIn, Disney+, and so on. They're like gravity wells -- because they're so huge already, they tend to attract all the best content.

Apple TV is worth having for access to rentals and purchases, as well as dipping into Apple TV+ when something special premieres, like Severance, Manhunt, or Masters of the Air. The Criterion Channel often has movies you won't find anywhere else, as does Mubi. Horror diehards will of course want Shudder.