Some folks are all about having the latest and greatest tech at their fingertips -- well, technically, their wrist. For the chatterboxes, having a smartwatch is like having a mini phone on their arm, perfect for staying in touch and texting without having to pull out your actual device. Others want to have a fitness tracker that gives them a proven way to succeed on their health journey. Even more just want a sleek-looking timepiece that can do more than tell the time.

No matter which brand of smartwatch you want, you likely want one that works well with your phone and other devices around you. If you're someone who prefers Apple products, an Apple Watch would make the most logical sense. If you have an Android phone, there are even more choices to pick from. You can opt for a Garmin , Amazfit , Google Pixel Watch , or a Samsung Galaxy Watch. If you have a Samsung phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch makes the most sense.

If you want to enjoy all that your Samsung Galaxy Watch has to offer, here's my list of the apps to first download for your Galaxy Watch.

1 Samsung Pay

Pay for things with your wrist, not your wallet

Convenience is the name of the game when it comes to using Samsung Pay. This app makes it simple to pay for things without the need for your phone. If there is a contactless payment symbol at a cash register, you can scan the Samsung Pay app from your Galaxy Watch.

You load up a debit card, credit card, or another form of payment to the Samsung Pay app.

You can also store concert tickets, game tickets, and digital keys on your Samsung Pay app to gain entry to shows, games, and more. It also works for gift cards and membership cards, so you can scan yourself into a gym or use that Starbucks credit you got for your birthday.

It's free to download, and it will take all forms of credit and debit card.

2 Samsung SmartThings

This is for any smart home user

Samsung/Pocket-lint

Samsung SmartThings allows you to control all of your smart home devices. It's a large smart home ecosystem that works with all kinds of devices.

When it's on your Galaxy Watch, you can control devices like smart plugs, door locks, cameras, lights, and more. You can even check in on your smart thermostat.

There are thousands of devices that you can control right from your watch. The layout on your Galaxy Watch will let you adjust lights, check in on power statuses, and more. SmartThings is compatible in many homes and, along with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Zigbee, is one of the most popular ecosystems available.

3 Camera Controller

Take pictures from afar with your Galaxy Watch

Photography from your Galaxy Watch? It might not have a camera itself, but your watch can lend a helping hand if you use Camera Controller to take some good selfies, group shots, and more. You can mirror the controls of your camera onto your Galaxy Watch -- set up a group shot, put your phone in place, walk back, and set the timer with your app on your watch to snap the photo.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

You can preview the photo or video on your Galaxy Watch before you take the photo, so you can tell if it's going to be a good one or know if you need to adjust. After the photo or video is taken, you can see it on your watch and decide if you need to take another. The controls are straightforward, and you can:

Preview

Snap

Record

It doesn't matter if your Galaxy Watch has a case on it or not, as it won't cover up any of the controls when you are using the apps.

4 Phone Battery Complication

Understanding what your phone's battery life is

If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, you want to know what's going on with it at all times. Luckily, you can stay in the know without having to pull it out of your pocket -- you can receive text messages to your Galaxy Watch if your phone is near. You can also check the status of your phone's battery through your watch if you use Phone Battery Complication.

This app will show you how your phone's battery is doing and whether you'll have to charge it soon. It works for Bluetooth devices as well as cloud-connected devices. You can also see how the battery is doing in terms of how hot it is and choose your preferred temperature unit.

5 Smart Caddie

It's an ideal app for any golfer

Samsung / Pocket-lint

If you're a golfer, your Samsung Galaxy Watch is the perfect companion for your round because of Smart Caddie. Smart Caddie by GOLFBUDDY tells you how far you are from the green and hole. It's synced with the layouts of over 40,000 golf courses across the world, and you can see a satellite view of the hole that you're on. Plus, like any good caddie, the app can give you tips on where you may want to aim for your next shot.

Smart Caddie can keep your score for you as you play. It also comes with four different themes, so you can personalize your app. It even lays out topography maps for you when you're near the green, so you'll have a better idea reading a green while you're putting. This can definitely save you some strokes.