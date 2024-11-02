Key Takeaways Traveling has never been easier, thanks to technology.

Navigation, communication, and transportation are just some of the ways it's become easier and safer.

You should prepare for upcoming trips by downloading some or all of these apps ahead of time so you aren't scrambling in the moment.

Traveling is stressful, no matter how you slice it or where you're going. Fortunately, thanks to the rise of technology, smartphones, and apps, travel continues to become an easier and easier experience every year. From the rise of translation apps that make communicating in foreign languages easier to apps that make navigating an unfamiliar city easier than ever, getting lost or being confused while away from home has never been so distant.

Here are some incredibly useful apps I always download before leaving for a trip to keep myself organized, safe, and far from lost.

1 Flighty

A must-have if you're flying

Flighty A powerful flight tracking app capable of delivering delay information and gate changes before the airlines themselves. See at Apple App Store

If there's one app you take from this list, Flighty is the most important. Whenever I travel via air, I download Flighty and pay $4 for a week of the app's Pro subscription. Flighty is the ultimate flight tracking app, and it lets you track your plane before it lands at your local airport, know why your flight has been delayed, and provide gate change notifications up to 90 minutes faster than most airlines.

While Flighty offers many free features without ads, users can subscribe to Flighty Pro for $6 per month or $48 per year, in addition to the weekly option, to unlock live activities, calendar sync, and Apple Watch complications.

2 Apple Maps

My favorite navigation app

Apple Maps Apple Maps is the best way to discover places you'll love and makes it easier than ever to get there. See at Apple App Store

Gone are the days when Apple Maps significantly lagged behind Google Maps. While Apple Maps provides excellent turn-by-turn navigation for drivers, I was impressed by the app's transit directions when I traveled in Europe. I'm also a frequent user of Apple Maps' walking navigation.

Suppose you're not traveling with access to mobile data. In that case, Apple Maps provides the option to download maps for offline navigation.

Apple Maps is installed at no cost on all iPhones.

3 ProtonVPN

Access your country's video streaming content

Proton VPN Proton VPN is the world's ONLY free VPN service that is safe to use and respects your privacy. See at Apple App Store

ProtonVPN is already my VPN of choice to protect my internet traffic when out of the house and connected to public networks, thanks to its generous unlimited free tier. However, when traveling, I use ProtonVPN to access video streaming content that may not be available in the country I'm visiting, as it makes me appear as if I'm still in North America.

Not to mention, Proton has some of the best privacy policies in the industry, with no logs being collected and decently performant servers. For access to faster speeds, more servers, or multiple connected devices at once, you can subscribe to Proton VPN Plus for $10 per month, $60 per year, or $108 for two years.

4 GlobeTips

Your worldwide tipping guide

GlobeTips GlobeTips gives you precise advice on how to tip adequately in a specific situation in 240+ countries. See at Apple App Store

GlobeTips helps travelers determine appropriate tipping practices based on local customs and service type. With its easy-to-use interface, the app offers suggestions for tipping in restaurants, taxis, hotels, and more across different countries. GlobeTips is free to install with an in-app purchase of $15 to unlock currency conversion, custom bill splitting, and a full tipping guide.

5 Uber

Access convenient car service just about anywhere

Uber Find the perfect ride right at your fingertips! Uber is here to make your journey stress-free and enjoyable. See at Apple App Store

Uber is one of the most convenient travel apps to book rides in cities around the world. All it takes is a few taps to request safe transportation, and it has a renowned reputation and reliability.

While Uber is great for facilitating all payments through its app, helping to avoid scams, and making it easier to book cabs than trying to communicate with a local car service, I also appreciate being able to request an electric vehicle for my ride as it's what I drive at home and is what aligns with my environmental stance.

The Uber app is free to download with each ride varying in cost.

6 Google Translate

Translate anywhere with ease

Google Translate Translate between up to 243 languages. See at Apple App Store

Google Translate breaks down language barriers by providing instant translations in over 100 languages via text, voice, or camera input. It also offers offline translation capabilities, making it a handy tool for communication while traveling abroad.

While traveling in Europe, I tested Google Translate, Apple Translate, and Microsoft Translate. Google Translate was the easy winner, particularly when trying to have a live conversation with someone.

Google Translate is free to download and use.

7 Flush

Find a public washroom quickly

Flush Flush Toilet Finder is the quickest, simplest way of finding a public bathroom or restroom. See at Apple App Store

Flush is a free, ad-supported, crowd-sourced app that helps travelers quickly find public restrooms nearby. Thanks to location-based search, Flush is essential for navigating new cities or unfamiliar areas when needing a bathroom.

8 Mobile Passport Control

Speedily re-enter the US

Mobile Passport Control Mobile Passport Control (MPC) is an official application created by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that streamlines your CBP processing experience at select U.S. entry locations. Simply fill out your traveler profile, answer CBP inspection-related questions, and proceed straight to the "Mobile Passport Control" lane at the airport or seaport. See at Apple App Store

Mobile Passport Control (MPC) allows US citizens and Canadian visitors to expedite their entry into the United States by digitally submitting passport and declaration information. It's a handy app that helps travelers skip long lines at customs and border control in select airports and cruise ports, which expedites their entry into the country and getting back home.

9 Mark O'Travel

Visually keep track of where you've been

Mark O'Travel The essential tool for a traveler. Create your own travel map marking states and regions where you've been! See at Apple App Store

Mark O'Travel is a travel tracker app that lets users map and visualize the countries they've visited. It's the perfect app for globetrotters who want to log their adventures and set future travel goals. It also provides country categorization and color coding to plan future travels, log previous ones, and a make a Wishlist feature.

Mark O'Travel is broadly free to use with $1 in-app purchases for specific maps of countries to indicate provinces, regions, or cities you've visited. For example, while Mark O'Travel is free, I paid $2 to buy the US and Canada maps to mark which states and provinces I've visited.