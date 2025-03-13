Summary In today's world of subscription-based services, it can be difficult to keep track of all your recurring payments.

You'll want to stay on top of your subscription plans to avoid hidden costs.

These personal finance apps are the best way to stay organized when it comes to managing your internet subscriptions.

These days, it seems like just about every online service provider offers a paid subscription tier of some sort. Whether we're talking about music or video streaming apps , online gaming services, creative tools, or otherwise, recurring payment systems are the name of the game.

If you're like me, then you've probably developed a sense of subscription service fatigue over time. Simply put, there are far too many pricing plans on offer, and far too many fees to keep track of -- the constant looming threat of price hikes doesn't help matters, either.

Thankfully, a particular breed of mobile software has sprouted up in recent years: the subscription management app genre. Here are 4 of the best personal financing apps out there, that make it a breeze to track and keep tabs on all your paid service fees.

1 Rocket Money

A personal finance app that makes canceling unused subscriptions a breeze

Pocket-lint / Rocket Money

Rocket Money - Bills & Budgets Rocket Money is a cross-platform personal finance app that makes it easy to organize your bills, track your subscription fees, and more. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

Rocket Money is a cross-platform finance app that provides a ton of features to play around with. The app is well-designed, and offers lots of tools: monthly expense tracking, credit score monitoring, budget crafting, and, of course, the ability to cancel forgotten or unwanted subscription fees.

Rocket Money provides a dedicated concierge service that identifies bills that can be lowered, and can even negotiate on your behalf to achieve better rates. The free version of the app is full-featured on the subscription management front, but you'll need the paid premium tier to unlock the app's more hands-on and assistive features.

Related My 5 favorite iPad photo editing apps that are better than Photoshop Adobe makes excellent tablet software, but you don’t necessarily have to pay for it to get a similar photo editing experience.

2 SubManager

A subscription manager with an Apple-esque design language

SubManager SubMananager is a subscription service tracking app that makes it easy to keep tabs on your recurring bills, while offering an interface that fits right in with Apple's design language. See at Apple App Store

SubManager is an Apple platform-exclusive app designed to keep you in the loop when it comes to all your recurring subscription service fees. The app provides an attractive design that fits right in with Apple's interface guidelines, and it's available natively across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and even visionOS .

SubManager allows you to track an unlimited number of subscriptions by default, and can notify you up to 30 days in advance of payment dates. The free tier is ad-free, comes with an assortment of widgets, and taps into Apple's iCloud sync for a more seamless experience.

Related I need these totally 90s apps back on my PC immediately We've waited long enough, Microsoft: Windows Movie Maker and MSN Messenger deserve a Windows 11 repatriation.

3 SubX

SubX - Subscription Manager SubX is an Android-exclusive subscription manager app that offers tons of features, including payment and price increase notifications, subscription cancelation tools, and more. See at Google Play Store

SubX is an Android -exclusive recurring fee management app that describes itself as 'the home of all your subscriptions.' The app provides discount and price hike alerts, monthly budget management tools, a bill planner, and more.

The app is chock-full of organizational features, and it offers graph options for a more insightful look into your various subscription fees renewals. SubX provides its own proprietary cloud synchronization system, and a number of money-saving tips and tricks can be sifted through without paying a dime.

Related You won't find these 9 excellent apps anywhere on the Google Play Store F-Droid is a free and open-source alternative app store for Android - here are my favorite apps that are exclusively available on the storefront.

4 Recurring Expense Tracker

A free and open-source alternative for Android