Apple's new iPhone 15 line has barely hit the market, and we're already seeing some really cool accessories to go with them. No matter how sturdy you think your phone is, you're always better off getting a case for it, so you don't end up sending it for repairs within the first week. Luckily, we're seeing some discounts on iPhone 15 cases, and a few others too.
Best iPhone 15 accessory deals
Apple Silicone with MagSafe for iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple's very own silicone cases for the iPhone 15 Pro Max are on sale right now. This one's a MagSafe case too, so it comes with built-in magnets to help you align your chargers perfectly every time. The case has a soft feeling and it will feel great in your hand, while the microfiber liner on the inside will offer your phone extra protection. You can get this one in multiple colors, including black, clay, light pink, guava, orange sorbet, and more.
- The iPhone 15 version of this silicone case is also on sale for $47.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe
If you want to let the beauty of the iPhone case to shine through, then a clear case is the way to go. And wouldn't you know it, but Apple's very own clear case with MagSafe is on sale right now. Apple promises that this particular clear case won't have the same fate others have and won't actually turn yellow over time thanks to the materials and coatings used.
- The iPhone 15 version of this clear case is also on sale for the same $47.
Apple FineWoven iPhone 15 Pro Case
If you'd rather get a case made from durable microtwill, then this FineWoven model from Apple is the one to go for. The material is soft to the touch and the case itself is mostly made out of recycled content, which is pretty cool. Once more, this one is compatible with MagSafe, so you'll find it easy to hook up the charger even with the case on. You can find this model in multiple colors, including black, evergreen, mulberry, Pacific blue, and taupe.
- The iPhone 15 Pro Max version of this case is also on sale for $57, down from $60.
- The iPhone 15 version is available for $56, which is down from $59.
- If you're getting the iPhone 15 Plus and want the FineWoven case, it will cost you $57.
Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe
Also on sale right now is this really cool accessory you can get for your phone. You can set this one up alongside one of the many iPhone cases Apple has available. The FineWoven wallet comes is MagSafe compatible, so you'll just stick it to the back of the phone and it will hold your ID and credit cards. You can get it in the same matching color as your FineWoven case.
Apple 35W Dual USB-C Charger
While there has been a lot of talk lately about what charging port the new iPhones have, we'd like to focus on how you can charge them from a wall socket. We're particularly happy to see this 35W dual USB-C charger on sale at Amazon right now, especially since the price has gone down by nearly a quarter. As the name of the product suggests, you can charge two devices simultaneously.