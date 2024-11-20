Black Friday is November 29th, but that doesn't mean the deals haven't already begun. Recently, Apple revealed it's new MacBook Pro lineup , which delivers powerful performance thanks to its new M4 chipset. It's hard to believe it hasn't even been out for a month yet and it's already on sale.

Right now on Amazon, you can score a base model 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro in either silver or space black with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $1,400. That's $200 off its regular price of $1,600.

To claim the deal, you'll need to click to apply the coupon on its product page. Remember, when you apply a coupon you won't see the deal price until you go to checkout.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024) $1400 $1600 Save $200 Apple's new 14-inch MacBook Pro comes packed with performance thanks to the new M4 chipset inside. It also has support for Apple Intelligence. $1400 at Amazon

There is more than just the 14-inch base model on sale

The 16-inch M4 Pro MacBook Pro is also on sale

You can also score discounts on some of the other M4 MacBook Pro configurations, too, like the 16-inch model with the M4 Pro chipset, 24GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for $2,250.

Here's a list of some of the deals available:

I think the base model on sale for $1400 is the best deal. The new M4 chip offers incredible performance, with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, and scores better in benchmarks compared to the M3. As this is Apple's latest and greatest MacBook offering, this laptop will be future-proof for quite some time.

I'd be remiss if I also didn't mention the fact the base model M4 MacBook Pro starts at 16GB of RAM instead of 8GB , which is a massive plus for multitasking and running demanding apps. Of course, the M4 MacBook Pro also supports Apple Intelligence , and will run Apple's new suite of AI features as smoothly as can be. You can pick up the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro on Amazon for $1400 now.