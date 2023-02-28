Apple's iPhone 15 might not be here yet but attention has already turned to the iPhone 16 lineup, expected to arrive in September of 2024. A new report claims that Apple will be ready to put Face ID under the display in time for the 2024 iPhones, but only the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple hides the Face ID technology and selfie camera in the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island, but a new report adds further fuel to claims that this is just a stop-gap solution. Apple wants to put everything under the display. But it won't do it until it believes the technology is ready rather than risk selfie photos that just don't cut the mustard.

Now, a report by The Elec claims that Apple's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the first to go under-display for Face ID.

"Meanwhile, Apple is expected to apply the ‘under-panel face ID’ feature, which hides Face IDs below the screen from next year’s lineup of iPhone 16-series Pro," the report claims. "Applying an under-panel face ID requires ensuring display transparency and package technology as the external light penetrates the display and enters the face ID." The report goes on to say that Apple will then likely bring the under-display Face ID feature to the non-Pro iPhones starting in 2024.

But the selfie camera is another situation entirely. The Elec believes that the Pro model iPhones won't be ready for an under-display camera until 2026 which backs up a similar claim by display analyst Ross Young. He said in May 2022 that Apple would follow the same timeline, with the 2026 iPhone 18 being the model that goes completely hole-free.

Apple does tend to keep its hottest features for its most costly iPhones, at least initially. The Dynamic Island is an iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max exclusive right now but is expected to become available on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus later in 2023, for example. With that in mind it would make sense that Apple would follow a similar pattern with its future display technology.